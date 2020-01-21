Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Video Games Sector Scorecard - Thematic Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Video Games Sector Scorecard - Thematic market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



#Summary:

The video games industry is booming, driven by a combination of trends including the popularity of relatively new platforms like the Nintendo Switch and advances in technology that have enabled the development of bigger, more immersive games. A measure of the broad reach that the industry now enjoys can be found in the audience for esports (organized multiplayer video game competitions), which is expected to surpass 400 million worldwide in 2019. The introduction of reliable, high-quality streaming services is likely to be the most important technology theme for video games companies in the coming year. Streaming has already caused major disruption in the music, film and TV industries, and it could have just as big an impact on the video games sector. As with any significant upheaval, there will be winners and losers, with content ownership likely to be a major factor in deciding which companies come out on top.

Our thematic scoring methodology is designed to identify tomorrow's leaders rather than today's incumbents, based on their competitive position in the most important themes impacting their industry.

To do this, we score the top 600 TMT companies against 60 investment themes, creating a database of 36,000 thematic scores - our thematic engine - to help us identify the strongest and weakest players in each sector over the next two years, once all relevant themes have been taken into account.

Companies Mentioned: Activision Blizzard, Amazon, Apple, Boyaa, Capcom, Changyou.Com, Colopl, DeNA, Electronic Arts, Facebook, Gamevil, Glu Mobile, GungHo Online, IGG, Kingsoft, Konami, Microsoft, NCSoft, NetEase, Nexon, Nintendo, Playtech, Sega Sammy, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two Interactive, Tencent, Ubisoft, Vivendi, Webzen, Zynga



Scope:

- This report is a sector scorecard, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and who the leading and lagging companies are.

- It includes a theme map that shows the 60 biggest themes driving growth in the tech, media and telecom sectors.

- It explains how some of the largest listed players in the sector have performed over the last four years.

- It looks at major technology, macro-economic, and regulatory themes impacting video games developers.



Reasons to buy:

- Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures.

- Corporate executives and investors who want to outperform their competitors need to understand all the themes that impact their sector.

- However, many of these themes are, by definition, outside of the core competencies of company boardrooms because they typically originate from external industries.

- This Video Games Sector Scorecard provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the key players in the gaming industry over the next two years, based on the key themes set to transform their industry landscape.



