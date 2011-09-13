Video In Vancouver: All Set To Offer Innovative Commercial Videos

British Columbia, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2011 -- Video in Vancouver, a video-production company, is all set to provide cinema quality corporate video for their clients. With its team of three dynamic young professionals, they have been recognized and awarded multiple times for their creative concepts.



The services offered by Video in Vancouver include video for business promotion, broadcast advertising, marketing videos, live-event videography, multi-cam conferences, cinematic events, television advertising, powerful concept development, post production, editing and visual effects. The company also offers helpful production advice and customized scripts.



Although a new start up (2008), Video in Vancouver has already garnered many contracts with respectable clients, including Telus, CBC, Future Shop, Crossfit and many local Vancouver businesses.



This Vancouver video production company has specific standards and guidelines that influence every project - 200 point checklists, studio space and influential editing – they have pledged a standard of excellence. The messages are often designed to influence target audiences, helping to make their client's marketing campaigns a success.



Video in Vancouver's dedication shows in their free information sessions, 1 on 1 meetings and customized solutions. The company takes the time to listen to their customer's needs before quoting and goes above and beyond in the production.



In just a short period of time, Video in Vancouver has managed to bag many videography and film awards. For example, winning awards like “Best Concept”, “Best Overall” in the Fernie Mountain Film Festival, “Second Overall” in the Eddies Commercial Competition and the “Most Promising Producers” in Bloodshots film festivals.



Their core values and core story is what they live by, including.



Understanding Client’s Market - Thoroughly research the niche, understand target markets, and create a powerful approach.



Never Compromise - Creativity and going above and beyond with the determined budget, delivering incredible value.



Impeccable Producing - Everything is perfectly scheduled, organized, documented, backed up and on time.



Passion for Technology - Thoroughly understand marketing and video production, be at the cutting edge, use research and knowledge to shape each project.



Resourceful Concepts – Out of the box thinking, creativity and unique concepts that hook attention and inspire action.



Video in Vancouver adds, “We are flexible and accommodating, no matter your specifications. While we prefer to meet personally with clients, production is possible no matter where you are and when you can communicate.”



The company has traveled all over the Northern States and Central America to produce videos. With a string of awards behind their belt, Video in Vancouver is set to bring to their clients excellent videos to supplement their marketing and branding efforts.



Website: http://www.videoinvancouver.com/