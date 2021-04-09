Video Interviewing Platforms Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, by 2030, as COVID-19 Pandemic Continues to Expand Quickly

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Global Video Interviewing Platforms Market: Introduction



Video interviewing platforms are communication platforms that enable the process of interviewing virtually or remotely through video calling. According to a report titled 2018 Growth Hiring Trends in the United States, 85% of the 500 respondents intended to improve quality of hire in the year 2019. Video interviews are majorly of two types: live and one-way. The platform mainly helps hiring teams to connect with and hire the best talent, while reducing cost and time to hire.



COVID-19 Impact on the Global Video Interviewing Platforms Market



The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively impact the global video interviewing platforms market. Demand for video interviewing platforms such as Zoom Meeting, and Skype Business has increased exponentially due to remote working and the virtual hiring process within organizations. On the other hand, privacy issues in video conferencing has hindered the growth of adoption of the platform.



Global Video Interviewing Platforms Market – Dynamics



Reduction in the Overall Hiring Cost Driving the Video Interviewing Platforms Market



The scope of interviewing a large pool of candidates increases and on the other hand the overall hiring cost to the company reduces to a large extent with the video interviewing platform. Major benefits to video interviewing includes reduction in travel costs, effective screening, and reduced administrative issues of trying to schedule interviews, especially if managers in different locations are conducting the interviews. The reduction in overall cost and improved scheduling is driving the demand for video interviewing platforms.



Lack of Communication Infrastructure Hindering the Video Interviewing Platforms Market



Although the demand for video interviewing platforms has increased due to remote working and it has reduced the overall cost, there are problems with regards to network and communication services in Asia Pacific and South American countries. Network infrastructure and communication services within rural and semi urban areas in these regions is below the global average, which is hampering the demand for video interviewing platforms.



North America to Dominate the Global Video Interviewing Platforms Market



In terms of region, the global video interviewing platforms market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the video interviewing platforms market during the forecast period due to strong network and communication infrastructure within this region in comparison to other regions across the globe. North America was already the fastest adopter of remote working, which has driven the demand for video interviewing platforms in the region



Global Video Interviewing Platforms Market – Competition Landscape



- In January 2020, Talview and LinkedIn Talent Hub formed a partnership to put AI-powered live video interviewing inside the new Applicant Tracking System (ATS). The collaboration will allow users to interview candidates anytime, anywhere, assess coding, writing, speaking, soft skills, and even verify the authenticity of candidates through secure proctoring.



Global Video Interviewing Platforms Market: Segmentation



The global video interviewing platforms market can be segmented based on:



- Component



- Enterprise Size



- Industry



- Region



Global Video Interviewing Platforms Market, by Component



Based on component, the global video interviewing platforms market can be divided into:



Software



- Cloud



- On-premise



- Services



Professional



Managed



