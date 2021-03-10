Video Interviewing Software Market Rising Demand for next 5 years

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Video Interviewing Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Video Interviewing Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Video Interviewing Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are EasyHire (United States),Montage (United States),mroads (United States),Talview (India),FaceCruit (Australia),Spark Hire (United States),HireVue (United States),Shine (Australia),Yello (United States),RecRight (Finland),HackerRank (United States),BreezyHR (United States),ClearCompany (United States),RIVS (United States),.



Video Interviewing Software Overview



Video interviewing software helps to speed up and simplify recruiting by eliminating the need for multiple in-person interviews. The tools assist HR personnel, hiring managers, and recruiters in identifying the best candidates for open positions. There are two main types of video interviewing tools that are pre-recorded and live video interviews. Pre-recorded interviewing tools allows applicants to complete interviews from anywhere, at any time, by responding to a list of pre-determined questions. Whereas, the live video interviews provide a platform in which interviews are conducted online and in real time with candidates anywhere in the world.



Market Trends

High Focus on Data and Communication Security Features

Cloud Based Tools and Solutions

Drivers

Benefits of Video Interviewing Software Such as Screening of Large Number of Candidates Quickly, Time Saving and Others

Government Restrictions Due to COVID 19 Has Led to Increase in Video Interviewing Software

Growing Focus on Automation in Recruitment by Large Enterprises



Challenges

Issues Related to Internet Connection May Hamper the Market

Integration with Applicant Tracking System (ATS)



Restraints

Availability of Video Chatting Software Such as Skype, Google, and Others



The Global Video Interviewing Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Live video interview, Prerecorded interview), Pricing (Monthly, Annually, One-time license), Deployment (Cloud, On premise), Features (Feedback management, Interview management, Interview practice session, Question library, Self-service portal, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Video Interviewing Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Video Interviewing Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Video Interviewing Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Video Interviewing Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Video Interviewing Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Video Interviewing Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Video Interviewing Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Video Interviewing Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



