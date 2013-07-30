Video Just Posted: "Finding the Best Dental Credit Card" at Cloud Technology Systems, Inc. Official Website

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Cloud Technology Systems, Inc. just posted the video “Finding the Best Dental Credit Card” here http://creditcardsforbadcreditnotbadpeople.com/dental-credit-card/



The video compares the top credit cards and installment loans that are used for approved health care expenses such as dental, vision, cosmetic, hearing and even veterinarian. The video shows how most of the loans work like a credit card, where the consumer pays a minimum payment on the balance each month, other loans are considered installment loans and work like a car loan, where the loan holder has a fixed payment each month and after a set period of time the loan is paid in full.



Each credit card or loan has its own set of terms. The interest rates range from zero percent up to 25.98 percent. The credit limits vary depending on the credit of the consumer applying for the loan. On one of the health care installment loans the published limit is $20,00



The video mentions that in most cases the health care provider that the consumer uses must accept the credit. Not all providers accept these credit options.



In all, the video compares three dental credit cards, one installment loan and two debit cards that are designed for health care expenses.



J.C. McClain has authored two books on credit cards available at the Amazon Kindle library, Credit Cards for Bad Credit 2013 and Best Credit Card Rewards 2013. McClain has also appeared on the nationally syndicated radio financial fitness show sharing his expertise in credit repair. He is also the credit expert for Cloud Technology Systems, Inc.



