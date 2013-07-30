Video Just Posted: "How to Get Your Free Credit Report" on Cloud Technology Systems, Inc. Official Site

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- An annual credit report is a right for every American, in this video posted by Cloud Technology Systems, Inc. it shows step by step how consumers can exercise their right to a credit report, the video can be found here http://creditcardsforbadcreditnotbadpeople.com/free-credit-report/



The video shows how consumers can use the government approve AnnualCreditReport.com site to get their credit report. Once you arrive, at the official annual credit report site, the first selection is to choose which state you reside in from the drop down menu. Consumers will be required to enter their name, date of birth, Social Security number and current address. Consumers should know that the official site to obtain their annual credit report will not ask for a credit card or form of payment.



After the consumers personal information has been enter then the next selection is to pick which credit reporting agency they would like to obtain their credit report from. Your choices are limited to the three major agencies which are Equifax, TransUnion and Experian.



The next step in the process will ask the consumer several verification questions. These questions are taken from the credit report and are related to their past or current accounts. These multiple choice questions are reasonably easy to answer and are used to verify that the one requesting the credit report is the actual person and not a third party. This is the last step before getting access to the credit report.



The video points out that you get a free credit report but you don’t get a free credit score. The government only mandates that consumers receive their credit report, they do not contend that it is a right to have the credit score.



