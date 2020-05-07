Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Video Laryngoscope Market (Type - Rigid Laryngoscop, and Transnasal Flexible Laryngoscope; End User - Hospital, ENT Clinics, and Diagnostic Laboratories): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures is the Driving Factor for the Growth of the Market



Growing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures is the major driving factor for the growth of the video laryngoscope market. Furthermore, increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about technologically advanced video laryngoscopes and its advantages over traditional laryngoscopes are the factors impelling the growth of the video laryngoscope market.



Increased Availability of Instruments are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Market



This gives the patient a better experience. The increased reliability, less expensive procedure and increased availability of instruments are the factors driving the growth of the video laryngoscope market. There is an increase in demand for video laryngoscope in the care facilities due to several benefits offered by the device.



However, a certain complication of video laryngoscope is likely to lower the adoption of video laryngoscope. The high cost of video laryngoscopes will also pose a challenge for the growth of the video laryngoscope market. Moreover, increasing advancements in the video laryngoscope are expected to increase its benefits and escalate the demand for video laryngoscope in the upcoming years.



North America is the Dominant Region in the Global Video Laryngoscope Market



Geographically, North America is the dominant region in the global video laryngoscope market. The U.S. contributes heavily to the growth of the video laryngoscope market. The growth in this region is mainly attributed to the growing elderly population and the high spending capacity of the population.



Furthermore, an increase in the prevalence of cancer and other disorders related to larynx are other factors driving the market in North America. Europe holds the second largest market share in the video laryngoscope market due to high investment in healthcare facilities. The Asia Pacific holds the third largest market share in the video laryngoscope market.



