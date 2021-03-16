New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- The Video Management Software (VMS) Market is anticipated to garner a valuation of USD 28.92 billion by 2027 from its valuation of USD 4.82 billion in 2019, registering a significant CAGR of 20.5% throughout the forecast period. The rising need for enhanced security and the rapid adoption of the CCTV cameras and IP network cameras in the surveillance and security sector is creating an added demand for the video management software, in turn bolstering the growth of the market.



Video management software is an intrinsic segment of the surveillance and security systems, and it is responsible for locating and attaching to all the IP cameras on the network and provides a reliable and secure connection to the cameras. A VMS is typically a software component of the network video recorder (NVR) and digital video recorder. VMS provides additional features such as motion detection, distributed processing, audio, license plate detection, and point of sale integration, among others. A VMS may also provide alerts to the security personnel.



The ability of the video management software to cohesively work with various digital systems, increasing use of mobile applications for real-time access to the videos, and advancements in the technological sector, is further fueling the growth of the video management software market. However, the rising concerns surrounding the privacy and storage of videos and recordings are potential factors hampering the growth of the market.



Further Key Findings from the Report Suggests:

Video management software is a vital component of the security camera system that records and stores videos, collected through cameras and other sources, to a storage device, and essentially provides an interface to access the live video and recorded videos.



A VMS system generally incorporates electronic equipment like Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) and Internet Protocol (IP). Video management software can also be integrated with several third-party solutions to provide a comprehensive view of the facilities and is hugely beneficial to law enforcement.



The data integration segment held the highest share and is anticipated to dominate the market over the coming years due to the extensive adoption of video monitoring and surveillance systems. Video analytics and mobile application segments are also presumed to grow significantly throughout the forecast timeline. This can be attributed to the extensive application of video analytics in facial recognition, motion detection, and retail customer analytics.



The on-premise deployment model is anticipated to lead the market over the coming years, attributable to the cost-effectiveness of the deployment, facilitation of installation of multiple cameras over one network, and the easy deployment of the software.



The IP-based VMS segment is presumed to lead the market over the projected timeline due to the increasing deployment of IP cameras owing to the plethora of benefits, such as affordability, HD image processing, and others, that they offer.



The managed services segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the increased need to improve operational efficiency and minimize capital expenditure.



The government segment is presumed to garner the largest market share in the coming years due to surging demand and rapid deployment of surveillance systems in airports, ports, malls, and other public places to handle security and manage risks.



North America is presumed to hold the largest share of the market, attributable to the rapid adoption and deployment of cutting-edge IP-based surveillance and monitoring system. The presence of key market players in the region and a strong network of distributors and consultants, and increasing advancements in technologies such as IoT, cloud computing, and others are further adding traction to the market growth in the region.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market in the VMS market. This can be attributed to the rapid adoption of cloud-based VMS in APAC nations like India and China.



Some of the key players of the Video Management Software market are 3VR Inc., Genetec Inc., Milestone Systems Inc., Exacq Technologies, Aimetis Corporation, Mindtree Ltd, Geo Vision Inc., Surveon Technology Inc., Imotion Security Inc., Video Insights Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Qognify Inc., and Salient Systems Corporation, among others.



In April 2020, Axis Communication AB expanded its VMS support to third party audio products, and the expansion complements its video surveillance product portfolio to minimize threats and crimes.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Video Management Software (VMS) Market on the basis of solutions, deployment model, end-user applications, technology, and region:



By Solutions (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Advanced Video Management

Video Intelligence

Case Management

Data Integration

Custom Application Management

Intelligent Streaming

Storage Management

Mobile Application

Security Management

Others



By Deployment (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cloud

On-premise



By Services (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Professional

Managed



By Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Analog-based VMS

IP-based VMS

Hybrid VMS



By End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

BFSI

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing and Automotive

Retail

Telecom and IT

Energy and Utilities

Tourism and Hospitality

Education

Real Estate

Others



By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Italy

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E

Rest of MEA



Key Highlights of the report:

The report provides an extensive evaluation of the global Video Management Software (VMS) market including the recent trends and emerging trends of the industry.

A thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market to offer an accurate insight of the industry to assist the readers and investor capitalize on the current and emerging opportunities of the market.

Extensive analysis of the product portfolio, application spectrum, and end-users to provide in-depth understanding to the readers.

Thorough profiling of the leading players of the industry and their expansion strategies.

SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Comprehensive study of recent developments in the market such as product launches, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships among others.



In conclusion, the report is constructed through a thorough primary and secondary research with the insightful data of the market validated from the industry experts and professionals. The study is an extensive document of the key aspects of the markets including trends, segmentation, growth prospects, opportunities, challenges, and competitive analysis. It also strives to offer the key players and novice companies key-pointers to strengthen their presence in the global market.



Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 - 2026



Chapter 3. Video Management Software (VMS) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

3.1. Video Management Software (VMS) Market Segmentation Analysis

3.2. Video Management Software (VMS) Market Value Chain Analysis, 2017-2026

3.3. Video Management Software (VMS) Market Impact Analysis

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1. Easy implementation and growing use of IP video

3.3.1.2. Improved incorporation with other digital business systems

3.3.1.3. Worldwide rise in security concerns due to surge in security-related threats

3.3.1.4. Escalating demand for video surveillance

3.3.1.5. Use of mobile application solution by VMS

3.3.1.6. The push for Standardization

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1. Issues pertaining to storage of recorded HD videos

3.3.2.2. Privacy concerns

3.3.3. Market opportunities

3.3.3.1. Growing trend towards cloud-based solutions and varying user needs

3.3.3.2. Rise in video analytics and growing awareness of IoT

3.3.4. Market Challenges

3.3.4.1. Lack of Skilled people to scale, size, and configure an IP system to integrate VMS

3.4. Industry analysis - Porter's Analysis

3.5. Video Management Software (VMS) Market Competitive scenario, 2018



Chapter 4. Video Management Software (VMS) Market by Type of Solution (Insights & Trends)



Continued…..



