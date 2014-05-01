Video Marketing Agency in Bristol Launches New Website

Bristol, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Video content has fast become the most powerful inbound marketing tool on the internet. In fact, in February 2014 alone, 36.9 million people in Britain watched videos online which equated to 16.6 million average viewers per day. In response to this huge potential, Video Marketing experts in Bristol have launched their new website: www.watchtvvideomarketing.com to offer the latest in quality video content and marketing.



YouTube is the second most popular search engine online and videos which rank high on this platform also have a high chance of climbing to the top of Google’s search results. By producing a quality video and optimising it for a page one spot on YouTube, businesses can significantly increase their reach, website traffic and sales.



WatchTV’s range of services aim to tap into the possibilities presented by YouTube and to help customers with all other aspects of their online video marketing. The agency’s comprehensive offering includes filmed video production, animation video production, training videos, YouTube video optimisation, content marketing and social media management.



Jack Smith, the Senior Content Editor at WatchTV said, “The launch of our website has been a great success and we are already working with companies from a range of different business sectors including Automotive, Finance, Travel, Construction and Retail”



About Watch TV Video Marketing

Watch TV (http://watchtvvideomarketing.com) is based in Temple Quay, Bristol, BS1 6EA. The agency provides an extensive range of video marketing services to local, national and multinational businesses.