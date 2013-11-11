Video Marketing Demystified: From No Stars to Five Stars, Video Marketing Strategies That Work

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Video marketing is the smartest, fastest, and most productive marketing strategy for small businesses to attract new customers? But many marketers totally mess up their video marketing strategies?



The reason? Well, would you marry someone without talking to them first? (The answer is no folks.)



So why expect a client to commit to your business without getting to know you?



In his new audio book, “Video Marketing that Doesn’t Suck,” Michael Rogan shares the best, cheapest and most effective video marketing tips that marketers can use to make leads say, “I do.”



[VIDEO MARKETING TIPS]



Today’s consumer is too smart for cheesy gimmicks and too busy to read why business, as awesome as it may be, is number #1 in pest control. Video marketing software is extremely cheap now and pays off big time if you know how to use it.



As in love and business, the first cut is the deepest. Decide what you want to say to consumers, and which type of video will do it best. Testimonials are excellent if not over utilized. Talking head vids are actually ok, if you want to teach tips and tricks.



[THE PERFECT VID & THE CHEAPEST GEAR]



Making a good video is sort of like writing a good story; it needs an intro, description of why consumers should care, actions for them to take, and a call to action. Your video marketing software does not to be Steven Spielberg caliber.



Anyone can make a super cool and super profitable video with low cost equipment. Rogan notes that smartphones take beautiful video now. Don’t use the dresser for camera stability; invest in a tripod, and also in a lavalier mic for quality sound.



[How to Pimp Your Video]



So you’ve followed Rogan’s video marketing tips and have finished that awesome video, now what? PROMOTE, PROMOTE, PROMOTE the video. Upload on Youtube and share the url on all of your social media platforms. Write and distribute a press release, and try to respond to comments on your video every day.



Michael Rogan’s, “Video Marketing That Doesn’t Suck” draws out the blueprint for a kick ass video marketing campaign. Follow the script and your business will get two thumbs up.



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To get a FREE copy of the brand-new ebook "The 'I Don't Have Time for Social Media' Guide to Social Media" head over to PunkRockMarketing.com today!