CEO Glenn Ferguson's Latest Book Talks Video Production, Marketing in Business

Author and Terrasol Productions CEO Glenn Ferguson explains the importance of video in businesses in his newest book titled “Video and Business: How to Use Video to Increase Profits and Productivity in Business and Institutions”. The Kindle version of this book was released on June 12 and can be found at http://www.amazon.com/dp/1484899008.



Ferguson’s latest book explains the techniques behind video, mobile, and online marketing, discussing ways to reach intended audiences through video production. His book will also explain how video and the online world can promote more productivity in a growing business.



“We may not realize it, but 90% of the information transmitted to the brain is visual and visual information is processed 60,000 times as quickly as text or other types of information,” Ferguson explained.



Ferguson’s latest book may become the much needed educational tool for today, used by anyone willing to learn how to incorporate video production into their company.



“It is important to understand this so you can gain control,” Ferguson stated. “It is up to you to tell your story and not have someone do it for you. Video engages people in a way that text and pictures cannot. Video can add a face, a personality, a voice, and a heart to your business or institution.”



A Kindle version of “Video and Business: How to Use Video to Increase Profits and Productivity in Business and Institutions” is available as a free download until June 16.



