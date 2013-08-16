San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Video marketing isn’t exactly rocket science.



But, according to Michael Rogan, author of the new audiobook Video Marketing That Doesn’t Suck, it does require a few simple (non-rocket science) skills:



Such as…



1) Not selling so much. (“People think YouTube videos are sales videos. They aren’t. They are lead generators disguised as how-to videos. Mess this up and you might as well not even make the video.”)



2) Giving a crap about the subject you’re speaking on. (“If you don’t seem interested in what you’re discussing, how is the reader supposed to avoid a coma? Be passionate. Or pretend to be passionate. And be interesting.”)



3) Telling viewers what to do. (“You gotta give ‘em an action to perform at the end of the video. Whether it’s signing up for your email list or visting your website, or buying your fancy widget…tell ‘em what you want them to do. Don’t infer!”)



[But Isn’t “Marketing” Part of Video Marketing?]



Rogan finds most marketers have good intentions when it comes to video. They want to tell people about their new thing.



But, to Rogan, that’s what a press release is for. Videos aren’t about “talking to people” like a human.



And the most human thing of all, is to help people out. (And no form of marketing does that quite as well as video marketing.)



And you don’t even need a rocket science degree to turn the camera on.