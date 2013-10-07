Video of HACCP Solution by Burton Software Visual Demonstrates Value for Small Food Manufacturers

Richmond, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Icicle is an online software system that enables food producers, processors, and other food-related companies to develop and maintain HACCP food safety plans and undertake inspections in order to ensure safe products. The video link includes tutorials on how to use Icicle to prepare for an inspection.



Burton noted, “I have quite a bit of experience with food companies because I do a wide variety of technology consulting engagements with primarily food manufacturers. I am familiar with the people and the types of platforms of the industry. Realized there was a wide diversity in terms of the technological both infrastructure and documents. I was really interested in fostering wide spread adoption that was affordable and user-friendly. The application is a robust system and cloud-based as a suitable solution.”



To view how users are maximizing the value of Icicle by Burton Software, go to: http://www.youtube.com/user/iciclesoftware?feature=watch.



About Burton Software and Cloud-based Icicle HACCP Solution:

Steven Burton is the founder of Burton Software Inc., http://://www.BurtonSoftware.com which offers the first affordable cloud-based solution to improve the safety of the world's food supply. Icicle, the flagship technology enables companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of food products to develop and verify food safety plans. Icicle is the HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points) solution that improves the quality and safety of products by developing tools that manage food safety plans, document procedures, and carry out inspections.

Icicle provides the technology necessary to collect the required data and then automatically generates food safety plans. Changes to individual ingredients, materials, processes or packaging are automatically propagated throughout the system, insuring that plans are kept current across product lines and plants. Users are guided through the HACCP analysis process where hazards are identified and addressed. Authorized users can generate HACCP plans for any facility, including multiple plans per facility and customized plans for specific product groups or customers.



Burton noted, “Food companies now have the ability to fully synchronize operations across facilities and across the globe. The emergence of a new hazard or a change to any aspect of an existing hazard is immediately understood. Automatic alerts initiate recalls and modifications to existing formulas. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are available to employees regardless of physical location. Documentation validates food safety procedures can be printed on-demand to satisfy the requirements of auditors regardless of which specific certification authority certifies the company's products.”

Based in Richmond, BC, Canada, food technologists around the world are working closely with Burton Software building a global network of food safety stakeholders who have access to the latest technology to manage food safety issues and procedures. Follow Burton Software on Twitter@icicleBsafe.



Burton Software Inc.http://://www.burtonsoftware.com

Steven Burton

President

pr@burtonsoftware.com

800-299-8955