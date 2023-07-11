Video on Demand Service Market Is Booming Worldwide : Comcast, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Home Box Office

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Video on Demand Service Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Video on Demand Service market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Netflix, Inc. (United States), Apple TV (United States), Comcast Corporation (United States), Amazon Prime Video (United States), VUDU (United States), DISH Network Corporation (United States), Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (United States), Home Box Office (United States), Sky UK Limited (United Kingdom)



Scope of the Report of Video on Demand Service

Video on demand service is easy and on demand access to the video content to users who can watch it online anywhere anytime. The video on demand service is provided on a subscription basis (annual and monthly), the market is growing across the United States and among developing nations. This service enables users to watch the unlimited videos (movies, documentaries, series, etc) online at its broadcast time or anytime. There are types of on demand service including Transactional video-on-demand (TVOD),Subscription video-on-demand (SVOD), Advertisement-based video-on-demand (AVOD), and Near Video on Demand (NVOD).



On 1st April 2021, Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading broadcast and cable television and digital content platforms, announced that it has acquired the remaining 75% stake of Pantaya, the leading U.S. Hispanic Subscription Video-on-Demand Service for approximately $124 million in cash from Lionsgate.



The Global Video on Demand Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Transactional video-on-demand (TVOD), Subscription video-on-demand (SVOD), Advertisement-based video-on-demand (AVOD), Near Video on Demand (NVOD)), Application (Entertainment, Education and Training, Online Commerce, Digital Libraries, Others), Pricing Option (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription), Device (Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Surging Demand for Video on Demand Service in Developing Nations

- Emerging Number of New Video on Demand Service Providers



Market Drivers:

- Demand for On-Demand Video Service Offering Full Freedom to Watch Movies Series Online Anytime Anywhere

- Growing Digitalisation and Easy Access to the Subscribed Services



Market Trend:

- Increasing Consumption of Transactional video-on-demand (TVOD)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Contents

Global Video on Demand Service Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Video on Demand Service Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Video on Demand Service Market Forecast



