Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2020 -- Video on demand is becoming a part of daily viewing habits for everyone as they can stream or download content from an online source or a traditional TV package has better control over what to watch, how to watch and where to watch. Infinium global research has recently published a global report on "Video on Demand (VoD) Market (Solution - Pay TV, OTT Services, and IPTV; Monetization Model - Transaction-based, Subscription-based, and Advertising-based; Application - Media & Entertainment and Gaming, Education & Training, Live Events, and Sports; Other Application; Device - Laptop/Computer, Smartphone, Smart TV, Tablets): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025" published by Infinium Global Research", the reported study estimated the market for video on demand will reach up to 80 billion, with a Compound annual growth rate of 15.25%, in the forecast period (2019-2025).



We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free. To Know More Request Sample of this Report@: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/18192



In 2018, there were 5.9 billion mobile subscriptions worldwide. This is set to touch 8 billion by 2025. 4G is the dominant platform and is projected to peak in 2022. Nevertheless, it is expected to decline in subscriptions by the end of 2025 as 5G becomes more common. The number of estimated 5G connections is expected to reach 2.6 billion globally by 2025, accounting for 29% of all mobile subscriptions.



The Growing Use of Smartphones Is Augmenting the Demand for VoD



The rapidly growing use of smartphones is increasing the consumption of Video-on-Demand digital media content. Currently, there are 5.11 billion unique mobile users in the world, which increased by 100 million from 2018. In addition, there were 4.39 billion internet users in 2019, with an increase of 366 million (9 %) from January 2018. Countries such as China and India are at the forefront of driving the growth of mobile phones and also has the highest average monthly mobile data consumption per smartphone. Furthermore, the growing trend of binge-watching on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now, Viu, and other video streaming services among the youngsters are driving the growth of the VoD market.



On the other side, the video-on-demand service industry is greatly affected by digital piracy. Piracy has burst along with OTT reflecting a shift away from slow-to-download and risky .mp4 files to free internet streaming. The quality of pirated content has increased radically with instant access to new film releases, TV series, and live sports accessed on illicit streaming devices. Moreover, the advent of 5G networks is anticipated to be another wave of innovation, new players, and potentially disruption on the existing value chain as video consumption and entertainment grows more mobile. 5G networks will provide better quality video on mobile devices and additional immersive experiences, among other benefits.



OTT Services and Subscription-Based VoD Segment Is Set to Drive the Global VoD Market



Depending on the Solution, the global VoD market is classified into Pay TV, OTT services, and IPTV (Internet Protocol Television). The OTT Services market is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period with the growing technological advancements, along with the emergence of infrastructure. Based on the monetization model, the global VoD market is divided into transaction-based, subscription-based, and advertising-based. Among these, the subscription-based VoD segment is expected to dominate the market owing to unique features and unlimited access to content. VoD applications covered in this report include media &entertainment and gaming, education & training, live events and sport, and other applications. Media & entertainment and gaming segment held the largest market share in 2018. The emergence of OTT platforms has been the major driving factor for the media & entertainment and gaming applications.



Asia Pacific Region Is the Most Lucrative Region for the VoD



The global VoD market seems to be highly influenced by the regional structure. Developed economies in the Asia Pacific region holds the largest share (around 38% in 2018) of the global VoD industry. China and India drive the VoD market generating the highest revenue in the region owing to the growing penetration of internet and mobile devices. According to The International Telecommunication Union, more than 50% of the total internet user in the world live in the Asia Pacific. On the other side, North America holds a significant share of the global market. The large market share of the North America region was attributed to the presence of major players in the market including Netflix, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Google LLC, and others.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along with 30% Discount on the Study: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/18192



"We have decided to extend our support to the industry on account of Corona outbreak by offering flat discount 30% on all our studies and evaluation of the market dynamics in Global On Video on Demand Market amidst COVID-19"



Global Video on Demand Industry Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Video on Demand (VoD) Market Highlights



=> Video on Demand (VoD) Market Projection



=> Video on Demand (VoD) Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Video on Demand (VoD) Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region



=> Value Chain Analysis of Video on Demand (VoD) Market



Chapter - 4 Video on Demand (VoD) Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Video on Demand (VoD) Market by Solution



=> Pay-TV



=> OTT Services



=> IPTV



Chapter - 6 Global Video on Demand (VoD) Market by Monetization Model



=> Transaction-based



=> Subscription-based



=> Advertising-based



Chapter - 7 Global Video on Demand (VoD) Market by Application



=> Media & Entertainment and Gaming



=> Education & Training



=> Live Events and Sport



=> Other Applications



Chapter - 8 Global Video on Demand Market by Device



=> Laptop/Computer



=> Smartphone



=> Smart TV



=> Tablets



Chapter - 9 Global Video on Demand (VoD) Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> India



=> RoW



Chapter - 10 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Competitive Landscape in the Global Video on Demand (VoD) Market



=> Companies Profiles



=> Netflix



=> Amazon



=> Google



=> Apple



=> Youtube



=> Cisco



=> HBO



=> Hulu



=> Vudu



=> Indieflix



=> TVF Media Labs



Browse in-depth TOC on https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict-semiconductor/global-video-on-demand-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes, and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations, and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.