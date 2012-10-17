Industry Leader Introduces First-of-Its-Kind Video Plaque

Cheshire, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- For years, the custom newspaper and magazine article mounting industry has been excelling at the process of turning a single-moment of recognition into one that could be preserved for life and displayed in an elegant fashion. But as the focus has in so many ways turned to video—with interviews, new product offerings, client testimonials, and more happening on film—the need to preserve the accomplishments they capture has become a necessity.



That’s Great News has answered this call with a first-of-its-kind video plaque that allows individuals and businesses to forever preserve their important moments on film. Every plaque includes a reel of images, displaying sequential still motion images from key points throughout the video. The last image on the reel of each plaque is a unique Quick Response (QR) code that allows the viewer to watch the full video through the use of a QR reader on his or her phone.



These state of the art video plaques are available in two distinct styles. The first is on the classic laminated wood wall plaque, which comes in a variety of colors to match the personality or brand of the individual or company featured. But customers also can choose the Lucinda Acrylic series. This acrylic frame with stainless steel mounts provides a dimensional element not available anywhere else. Each frame is available in three different sizes and in the three different layout styles, viewable at this link: http://www.thatsgreatnews.com/video-plaque-free-preview



“We believe it’s important to stay as closely connected to our customers as possible,” says Robert Roscoe, That’s Great News President & CEO. “This is how we receive the feedback and input we need to continue producing top-quality products and meeting the unique needs of each of our customers. It’s because they are so willing to share this information with us and give us that chance to deliver that allows us to be first-to-market with this completely unique and in-high-demand product.”



That’s Great News offers FREE, no-obligation previews to all customers on all products in its current line, including the video plaques. All that’s required are just a few details about the article or video and a link to the online version and the customer will have a link within 24-48 hours to a preview of exactly how the custom plaque will look. And, there’s no obligation to purchase. Try it for FREE today: http://www.thatsgreatnews.com/video-plaque-free-preview.



About That’s Great News

That's Great News, located in Cheshire, CT, specializes in designing and manufacturing customized laminated newspaper and magazine article wall plaques to featured individuals and companies. For more information, visit http://www.thatsgreatnews.com.