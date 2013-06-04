Video Players in Saudi Arabia - New Report Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Video Players in Saudi Arabia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Video players recorded a slight decline in volume terms during 2011. Even though Saudi consumers are very keen on in-home entertainment, competition from internet-enabled televisions, a greater variety of TV channels as well as the growing prominence of converters, decoders, and receivers meant that video players were no longer on the top of the list. Growth in 2011 was much lower than the review period CAGR of 6%, which was mostly driven by demand for DVD players.
Euromonitor International's Video Players in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: BD Players, Combi Players, DVD Players, Video Recorders.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Video Players market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
