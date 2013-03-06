Video Players in the Philippines - New Report Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Video Players in the Philippines"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- In spite of the decline recorded in the average unit price of BD players during 2011, falling from an average of Ps33,000 during 2008 when BD players were first introduced into the Philippines to as low as Ps7,000 in 2011, demand for BD players remained low in 2011 due to the high purchase cost of blu-ray discs as well as the limited rental options available to those with BD players. In addition, there is a distinct lack of pirated blu-ray discs in the Philippines. In the bid to hasten growth...
Euromonitor International's Video Players in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: BD Players, Combi Players, DVD Players, Video Recorders.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Video Players market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Video Players in Malaysia
- Video Players in Chile
- Video Players in Romania
- Video Players in Mexico
- Video Players in Indonesia
- Video Players in Russia
- Video Players in Germany
- Video Players in Colombia
- Video Players in Turkey
- Video Players in the Netherlands