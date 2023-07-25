Video Processing Platform Market Expected to Reach $13.5 Billion, at a CAGR of 12.1% by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2023 -- The global Video Processing Platform Market size is expected to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2023 to USD 13.5 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™. The need for distribution of video content across multiple channels and platforms is likely to boost the adoption of video processing platform globally.



By application, the dynamic Ad insertion segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Traditional advertising methods like print media and outdoor ads are no longer as effective as they once were. Instead, dynamic ad insertion has emerged as a powerful technique for video streaming. This technology allows personalized ads to be inserted based on factors like user demographics and interests, creating a more tailored advertising experience. It also helps content creators monetize their video content effectively by generating revenue through advertising, sponsorship, or partnerships. Recent research by Dacast shows that video ads have grown by 46% in 2019, with live content doubling in market share. Online viewership has increased by 72%, and consumer spending on streaming services is expected to reach nearly USD 17 billion by 2022. Dynamic ad insertion allows advertisers to gain deeper insights into their audience, helping them find the right fit for their ads and creating more opportunities for engagement and better RoI. Campaign optimization can be done in real-time, making it more effective than traditional linear advertising. With the COVID-19 pandemic leading to increased online media consumption, dynamic ad insertion has become even more relevant, creating new opportunities for video processing platforms to flourish.



By content type, real-time/live segment hold a larger market size during the forecast period.



Real-time or live streaming delivers content in real-time to any device and network worldwide. These platforms are specialized in streaming live events such as sports, concerts, webinars, or conferences. They provide features like video encoding, transcoding, adaptive bitrate streaming, and robust content delivery networks (CDNs) to ensure smooth and high-quality video streaming. Streaming is the method of data transmission used while watching videos on the internet, while live streaming sends streamed video over the internet in real-time, without recording or storing it first. Vendors offer advanced and flexible technologies to cater to every live streaming use case, such as sports events, concerts, corporate training, and business conferences. Video processing vendors offer solutions for every step of the video delivery phase to enable live streaming, from signal acquisition to transcoding and processing to packaging and delivery with guaranteed adaptive bitrate streaming.



By Region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is experiencing a surge in video processing platforms, owing to its advanced technological landscape. With the rapid development of internet infrastructure, high-speed broadband and 4G/5G networks are facilitating smooth streaming and delivery of video content. Additionally, AI and ML technologies are revolutionizing the video processing industry. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India have made remarkable progress in AI research and development, and video processing platforms are leveraging AI and ML algorithms to automate tasks such as video transcoding, quality enhancement, content recognition, and recommendation systems. The region is witnessing a substantial growth in video streaming services, online gaming, e-learning, and social media platforms, leading to an increased demand for high-quality video content. Video processing platforms have, therefore, become indispensable for content creation, distribution, and optimization.



Top Key Players:



Some of the key players operating in the video processing platform market are - Akamai Technologies (US), MediaKind (US), Imagine Communications (US), Harmonic (US), Synamedia (UK), Avid Technology (US), Evertz (Canada), Edgio (US), Brightcove (US), and AWS Elemental (US).



