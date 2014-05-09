Video Production Company Hertfordshire Explains Why Videos Are the Next Big Thing to Establish Long-Lasting Connection with Audience

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- In the modern era, a business needs to take advantage of the emerging technologies to draw the attention of the target audience. In the recent times, promotional videos have emerged as the real tool to help develop long-lasting relationships with the consumers. The professional film and video production company Hertfordshire, Flat Frog maintains that videos are the next big thing in the world of advertising and business promotions, that can help deliver more personalized and focused content to the target audience.



Today, many internet marketers believe that instead of sending out plain texts and images, an interactive video can prove more powerful and convincing to deliver the message in an appropriate manner. The importance of corporate videos has been well acknowledged by the marketers and this is the reason why the corporate video Hertfordshire firm, Flat Frog is witnessing a surge in the demand of the corporate video productions. The firm is a team of expert broadcast professionals, writers, editors and directors who create unique, creative and interactive videos to help meet their clients’ different requirements.



Headed by James Russell, who is an experienced producer, the company focuses on delivering impressive content, whether it is for promotional purposes or for any other purposes. Flat Frog is also well recognized as a wedding videographer Hertfordshire for their excellent wedding videography skill which catches all the excitements and emotions to create stunning wedding videos. The Flat Frog team, with their imaginative sense and conceptualization power, endeavors to create wedding videos, budget music videos etc that can engage the audience and deliver the message in a convincing manner.



The spokesperson for the firm maintains that they have a unique expertise in the field of presenter showreel production and besides creating promotional videos, music videos, and wedding videos, they also make presenter showreels with attention-gaining content. He cites the example of YouTube, its growing popularity and videos going viral more often and maintains that videos are certainly the big thing in the world of advertising and promotions. This shows that today audience is more interested in watching videos in comparison to reading plain texts.



People willing to learn more about Flat Frog may visit their website http://www.flatfrogfilms.com.



About Flat Frog

Flat Frog is a professional independent video production company based in Hertfordshire, UK. The company comprises of a creative team of experienced broadcast professionals, writers, editors, directors and others who are dedicated to delivering great quality, compelling content in a fresh and unique way. They have produced acclaimed TV programs, award winning documentaries, corporate videos as well as stunning music videos.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: 07841 660385

Email: james@flatfrogfilms.com

Website: http://www.flatfrogfilms.com