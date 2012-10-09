JRSEO Marketing of Lakeside Unveils Revamped Website

Lakeside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- JRSEO Marketing, LLC, a Lakeside, California video production firm recently announced a revamped website to provide customers with an even greater level of service when they are looking for professional video creations. The owners of the website are focusing their efforts on videos that get ranked #1 on Google searches and ranked on YouTube videos, and so far, they have been able to help clients do that and gain an advantage over their competition.



JRSEO Marketing has been in business for only 16 months, but already the company is making an impact and getting a lot of buzz in the video production industry. The company is becoming best known for its small business video creation service and is currently offering a basic video marketing package for only $99. That is the lowest priced and most effective package on the market. An added bonus for clients is the fact that the company will never work with a client’s competitor in the same city.



Visitors to the new website will see all of the company’s services listed with clear and concise descriptions of each. In addition to business video creation, the firm also provides expert SEO backlinks, web development, e-commerce solutions, social networking packages, logo design, print design web design, and content writing and all of these services are highlighted on the new website.



For video packages there is a separate page that clearly lists the two main package options, including the incredible $99 package. This package offers one business video creation including video optimization, free upload, a guarantee of at least 2,000 video views, 25 likes per video and 2,000 backlinks. Clients can even order the package directly from the website.



A business video creation from JRSEO Marketing is one of the best ways to get a message across to customers. Recent studies have shown that videos are 53 times easier to rank than a mere website so an effective video can very quickly become a top ranked YouTube video generating buzz and customers. Those interested in learning more about JRSEO Marketing can visit the company’s website at JRSEOMarketing.com or call 800.959.0182