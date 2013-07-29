Video Review of Study Released: Video Review of Top 5 Unsecured Credit Cards for Bad Credit as Chosen by an Independent Researcher, Posted by Cloud Technology Systems

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- A video review of the original study that chose the top five unsecured credit cards for bad credit was posted by Cloud Technology Systems, Inc. The review highlights the credit cards that were chosen in the study and points out the pros and cons of each card.



The video begins by describing how the study describes how an unsecured credit card differs from a secured credit card. The description continues by letting consumers know that when it comes to unsecured credit cards for people with bad credit then the fees are normally higher. It is also pointed out that if a consumer can afford to pay the security deposit on a secured credit card then that can sometimes be better due to lower fees on secured credit cards in general.



According to the video most consumers that have bad credit, and do not have the excess funds to apply for a secured credit card, will find this list of unsecured cards helpful in choosing the best card to suit their financial situation.



The original study that chose the top five unsecured cards was released here http://www.prweb.com/releases/unsecured-credit-cards/for-bad-credit/prweb10740379.htm



Author Bio

JC McClain has authored two books on credit cards available at the Amazon Kindle library, Credit Cards for Bad Credit 2013 and Best Credit Card Rewards 2013 McClain’s YouTube videos can be found by searching Credit Cards for Bad Credit. McClain has also appeared on the nationally syndicated radio financial fitness show sharing his expertise in credit repair. McClain is also the credit expert for Cloud Technology Systems, Inc.



