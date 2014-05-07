Video Series Includes Interview of TraceGains CTO AJ Dolan

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- TraceGains, a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution, released a series of videos exploring the supplier data revolution. TraceGains' CTO A.J. Dolan discussed on video how TraceGains eliminates management by spreadsheet, to help combine shipment-specific information with global supplier documents. The video addresses how TraceGains helps businesses gain operational efficiencies by automating the retrieval, receipt, and analysis of upstream-supplied documentation. TraceGains helps make any food manufacturer 365 Audit Ready.



Manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler was interview in the first interview about how progressive companies leverage upstream data and relationships to outperform the market. Topics addressed by Cutler are business intelligence, trend analysis, proactive decision-making, and getting to one version of the truth.



TraceGains' CEO Gary Nowacki addresses the importance of having the germane data or documents available in the third video in the series. Nowacki discussed that many food manufacturers can now have all their documents available for audits with couple of clicks of the mouse.



Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed internal and external audits, and accelerate continuous product improvement. In the last video of the series, the video explains the issues and considerations faced by food manufacturers from audits to FSMA (Food Safety Modernization Act).



To view the supplier data revolution series, go to: http://www.tracegains.com/supplier-data-revolution.



About TraceGains, Inc.

TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) provides food and beverage manufacturers and distributors with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates and streamlines processes to convert static documents into actionable data. With a network of more than 5,000 supplier members and more than 250 deployment sites, TraceGains offers an ever-expanding database of suppliers, purchased items, and documents that companies can leverage to improve product quality, accelerate product development, and meet regulatory and audit pressures. TraceGains not only digitizes all incoming documents, making them easily searchable, but also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance. TraceGains’ automated solution assures companies that documentation is up to date, organized, and searchable, making companies 365 Audit Ready. TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. Recently, TraceGains was listed as one of Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400