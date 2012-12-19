World Wide Vids Releases New Hip Hop Songs on WorldWideVids.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- World Wide Vids, an online video sharing website, has recently announced that it has released new songs on their website www.worldwidevids.com.



Among the list of recently released hip hop songs is a list of top hip hop songs in 2012. Since many people often forget about what was popular earlier in the year, the company has released this list to remind people of all of their favorite songs from throughout the year.



“World Wide Vids has had a ton of traffic, and the video views are well into the hundreds if not thousands,” said a company spokesperson in a recent interview. “I anticipate 2013 will be our best year so far!”



Although the website is dedicated to featuring hip hop songs, it also offers a wide variety of other videos, such as sports clips, news clips, tributes, and other types of music. The company knows that people who are looking for hip hop videos also enjoy a plethora of other types of entertainment, and the website offers this to its viewers as a way to set themselves apart from their competition.



Since World Wide Vids offers its viewers free access to its website, the company has decided to start selling advertisements. Businesses who are looking to sell their products to a hip hop crowd will take advantage of thousands of views. Currently there are few advertisers; therefore those who are interested are encouraged will obtain a high number of people who are potentially interested in their product or services.



The company has also invested in social media, and has created a regularly updated, interesting blog, Facebook Fan and Twitter account in order to cater to their viewer’s demands.



For more information about World Wide Vids, hip hop songs, or to obtain more information about advertising on their website, visit their website at http://www.worldwidevids.com.



About World Wide Vids

World Wide Vids is an online sharing website dedicated to providing popular hip hop songs and videos to their audience. The company also insists on providing this service free of charge to their viewers ensuring that their focus is entirely viewer based.



