Amazon is looking to add live TV to Prime Video



June 23, 2020: Amazon is looking to add 24/7 live programming to its Prime Video service, according to multiple job listings posted over the past several weeks. The new channels could include live news, music and sports as well as scheduled movies and TV show showings. Speaking under the condition of anonymity, an industry insider told Protocol that Amazon has been "actively pursuing" deals to license live and linear programming. "You should assume they're talking to everybody," he said. An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment.



By adding live programming to Prime Video, Amazon could differentiate itself from services like Netflix and Disney+ that are focused exclusively on on-demand video. The move is also a response to the growing popularity of linear streaming services like Pluto and Xumo, and ultimately could be part of a different take on live TV: Instead of licensing the same costly programming bundles as traditional cable services, Amazon may be looking to combine its existing on-demand content and a much more narrow take on must-see live TV.



Netflix vs. Hulu: Streaming Service Showdown



Oct. 9, 2019: It's hard to remember a time before streaming video services were everywhere. It's almost impossible to pick up a device with a screen that doesn't support them, especially the big two: Netflix and Hulu.



Netflix got started in 1997 as a DVD-by-mail service with no late fees. That idea pretty much put movie rental places out of business. In 2007, it started offering streaming content, which has quickly become its core business (and a major source of internet traffic). Netflix has 151 million members worldwide as of Q2 2019; right now 60.1 million of them are in the US (about 2.41 million still get DVDs). While movies were once the main reason to watch Netflix, these days it's known for original TV programming that has inspired many a binge watch. It literally spends billions on original shows and movies.



Hulu started as a similar beast, though centered more on network TV than movies. It launched in 2008, mainly as a syndication engine for its owners, like NBC Universal, and quickly became the go-to service for finding programs from most of the major television networks (minus CBS and The CW) shortly after they aired. Hulu is only available in the US (with a knock-off service in Japan; you can't even get it in Canada) and recently hit 28 million subscribers. That's great growth, more than double what it had in 2016. Hulu's biggest change came in May 2017 when it jumped into supporting live TV. That is a service on par with Sling TV and AT&T TV Now, so we're not really considering it here. But if you need a live TV streaming service without paying for basic cable, Hulu with Live TV is our Editors' Choice.



The Global Video Streaming Market, valued at USD 42.14 Billion in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of increasing internet penetration, escalating number of smartphone users and rising investment in good content. Additionally, increasing technology in digital media and lockdown across regions and countries as a result of Covid-19 pandemic will drive the Video Streaming market value in the near future. Traditional media companies and the streaming video on demand platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime are competing for the best quality content to stream on their platforms and grow their subscriber base and the pandemic has provided an opportunity to these companies to leverage the discretionary spend of the consumers.



Among the Streaming Type of the Video Streaming market (Video on Demand and Live), Video on Demand has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of VOD in Video Streaming is due to demand of watching videos according to their choice which will keep increasing in future.



Among the Revenue Model of the Video Streaming market (AVOD, TVOD and SVOD), SVOD has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of SVOD in Video Streaming is due to its availability anytime and higher revenue generating type which will keep increasing in future. Among the End User of the Video Streaming market (Media and Entertainment, Education and Awareness, IT and E- commerce, Others), Media and Entertainment is highly popular globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of Media and Entertainment in Video Streaming is due to the demand of entertainment on digital platform which will keep increasing in future.



The North American market has the largest share historically and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand of Video Streaming is due to higher adoption of digital media in the region and due to growing penetration of Internet.



