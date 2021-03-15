New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The Video Streaming Software market is expected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2018 to USD 8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The growth of mobile and broadband services, increase in data traffic, increase of video streaming in industries, majorly for video training purposes and the rise of a need for transcoding to deliver videos to a large number of end-users are some of the driving factors of the market. Some other factors contributing to the growth of Video Streaming Software market are the emergence of optimized network bandwidth, extensive adoption in SMEs, high growth in the education sector and increased use of AI and video analytics to understand customer behavior.



The emerging and present key participants in the Video Streaming Software market are:



Brightcove, Inc. (Boston, US), Haivision, Inc. (Montreal, Canada), IBM Corporation (New York, US), Kaltura, Inc. (New York, US), Kollective Technology, Inc. (Bend, US), Ooyala, Inc. (Santa Clara, US), Panopto (Pittsburgh, US), Polycom, Inc. (San Jose, US), Qumu Corporation (Minneapolis, US), Sonic Foundry, Inc. (Madison, US), VBrick (Herndon, US), and Wowza Media Systems, LLC (Colorado, US)



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Video Streaming Software market on the basis of technology, application, end-user, and region:



Video Streaming Software Market by deployment type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Cloud

On-Premises



Video Streaming Software Market by components (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Solutions



Transcoding and processing

Video management

Video delivery and distribution

Video analytics

Video security

Others



Services



Professional services

Managed services

Video Streaming Software Market, by verticals (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Broadcasters, operators, and media

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Government

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The Video Streaming Software market is segmented by deployment type into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment is speculated to witness the highest growth of approx. CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, due to the demand for decreasing costs of equipment and the growth in cloud data adaptation.



The video streaming software market is segmented by component into solutions and services. Transcoding and processing segment in solution is expected to witness highest growth CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period, due to the adoption of cloud-based transcoding solutions, which can convert any type of uploaded video into various formats so that customers can receive high-quality videos.



The video streaming software market is segmented by vertical into live streaming and video on demand streaming broadcasters, operators, and media, BFSI, education, healthcare, government, and others. Education segment is expected to witness highest growth CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period since schools and colleges are extensively adopting video contents as a source of providing knowledge and learning….Continued



