The Video Streaming Software market is expected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2018 to USD 8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The growth of mobile and broadband services, increase in data traffic, increase of video streaming in industries, majorly for video training purposes and the rise of a need for transcoding to deliver videos to a large number of end-users are some of the driving factors of the market.



The video streaming software market is segmented by vertical into live streaming and video on demand streaming broadcasters, operators, and media, BFSI, education, healthcare, government, and others. Education segment is expected to witness highest growth CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period since schools and colleges are extensively adopting video contents as a source of providing knowledge and learning.



Some of the dominant and influential players in the Video Streaming Software market are:



Brightcove, Inc. (Boston, US), Haivision, Inc. (Montreal, Canada), IBM Corporation (New York, US), Kaltura, Inc. (New York, US), Kollective Technology, Inc. (Bend, US), Ooyala, Inc. (Santa Clara, US), Panopto (Pittsburgh, US), Polycom, Inc. (San Jose, US), Qumu Corporation (Minneapolis, US), Sonic Foundry, Inc. (Madison, US), VBrick (Herndon, US), and Wowza Media Systems, LLC (Colorado, US)



Key highlights of the Video Streaming Software Reports:



The report encompasses segmentation and market information break down, including key participants. If you are involved in the Global Video Streaming Software industry or aspire to be involved, this report is a must-have. The report makes an in-depth study on the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Video Streaming Software market on the basis of product and service, technology, application, end use, and region:



Video Streaming Software Market by deployment type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Cloud

On-Premises



Video Streaming Software Market by components (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Solutions

Transcoding and processing

Video management

Video delivery and distribution

Video analytics

Video security

Others



Services

Professional services

Managed services



Video Streaming Software Market, by verticals (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Broadcasters, operators, and media

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Government

Others



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year - 2016-2018

Base year - 2019

Forecast period - 2020 to 2027



Global Video Streaming Software market overview:



The global Video Streaming Software industry is projected to undergo a steady rise in the forecast years, as observed by the outcome of the analysis provided in this study. The report encompasses the different factors that have a substantial impact on revenue of the businesses. This study profiles the companies that account for a significant share in the global economy of the Video Streaming Software business.



There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Video Streaming Software market.



Chapter 1 About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications, and Classification of Video Streaming Software market, Applications [Industrial & Commercial], Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2 analyses the objective of the study.

Chapter 3 explains the research methodology and techniques.

Chapters 4 and 5 highlight market characteristics.

Chapters 6 and 7 explain the threats of new entrants and market conditions and opportunities.

Chapters 8 and 9 include analysis by regional segmentation [United States, Europe, China, Japan & Other Regions], comparison, leading countries, and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10 discusses strategies employed by influential players in the market

Chapters 11 and 12 include market factors that have to be considered while making decisions related to business

Chapters 13 and 14 describe the vendor landscape (classification and Market Positioning)

Chapter 15 deals with Global Video Streaming Software Market sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix, and data source.



