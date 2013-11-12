Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market: Recent Survey Report, Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Video Surveillance And VSaaS Market



Video surveillance refers to monitoring of activities in public areas, businesses, or commercial buildings via analog, or IP based or HD cameras for real time or later review. Video surveillance-as-a-service (VSaaS) is managing and archiving of video footage captured by surveillance cameras onto the cloud. Video surveillance systems can be a powerful tool in preventing or investigating a crime when installed in obvious locations such as shopping malls, multiplexes, automated teller machines, banks, airports, casinos, and others. Growing terrorism activities worldwide and safety and security concerns are some important reasons driving the demand for video surveillance systems.



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The research report titled “Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019” provides in-depth analysis of the global market based on system types, components of video surveillance systems, end-use applications and major geographies for the period from 2013 to 2019. The report provides complete understanding of factors driving and restraining market growth, potential growth opportunities, and prevailing trends behind the popularity of video surveillance systems and services. The research report provides market estimates and forecast for all the market segments and explains the impact of various factors on these segments.



The major components of video surveillance and VSaaS market include hardware, software and services. The market is also segmented based on system type as analog video surveillance systems and IP based video surveillance systems. The hardware components analyzed in the report include cameras, recorders and storage, encoders, and monitors. The demand for surveillance cameras is expected to remain high throughout the forecast period attributed by growing sale of IP cameras.



The research report provides complete insights on different applications areas of video surveillance and VSaaS including residential, retail, transportation, hospitality, business organizations, industrial, and other sectors. The major geographies analyzed under this research study include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).



The global video surveillance and VSaaS market is divided into sub-segments based on various parameters, in order to enable stakeholders across the supply chain to take advantage of strategic analysis included in the report. The competitive landscape section in the report presents market share analysis of major players in the global video surveillance and VSaaS market in 2012.



Apart from the above cross sectional analysis of the global video surveillance and VSaaS market, the report also provides competitive profiling of major players engaged in manufacturing video surveillance systems and providing VSaaS services, their market positioning, business strategies, and various recent developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report include Hikvision, Axis Communications, Dahua Technology, Bosch Security, Honeywell, Genetec, Panasonic, Cisco, Sony, and others. The report also provides a better understanding of the market with the help of Porter’s five force analysis and further highlights the competitive scenario across different levels of the value chain. In all, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global video surveillance and VSaaS market along with the forecast, in terms of revenue (USD million) for all the market segments during the forecast period from 2013 to 2019.



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The global video surveillance and VSaaS market is segmented as below:



Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market



By component



- Hardware

- Cameras

- Recorders and storage

- Encoders

- Monitors

- Software

- Video analytics

- Video management software (VMS)

- Services

- Hosted

- Managed

- Hybrid



By system



- Analog video surveillance

- IP based video surveillance



By end use application



- Residential

- Retail

- Business organizations

- Transportation

- Government buildings

- Hospitality

- Industrial

- Stadiums

- Healthcare

- Others (educational buildings, critical infrastructures, so on)



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