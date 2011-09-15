Video Surveillance Firm i3 International Reaches Major Milestone Thanks to Family Culture

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2011 -- In an industry dominated by giants there is one company that has managed to “love” their way up from humble beginnings to becoming an international player in the game of high-tech video surveillance.



Reminiscent of the classic David versus Goliath story, i3 International started out merely as a small family owned alarm installation business from the garage of founder Jack Hoang, along with his family who managed to build up the company to over 120 employees and approximately 2000 representatives, partners and affiliates world wide.



A few years after opening, i3 set their sights on manufacturing and haven’t looked back since. Now as an industry leading provider of high-end digital video surveillance equipment, i3 offers a wide product line of analogue and digital IP security cameras, DVR and NVR servers, including their intelligent security video analytics and Security Camera Software – the SRX-Pro. Currently servicing the retail, fast food, banking, casino, government and school sectors, some of i3’s clients include: Urban Outfitter, HD Supplies, Burger King, Northern Tools, British Petroleum, Pepboys, Babies "R" US, Bank of Oklahoma, York Regional District School Board, The Seattle Space Needle and the US Border Patrol.



Last week, employees, partners and friends of i3 International traveled from all over North America to the home of Vy Hoang V.P. of Sales and Marketing to celebrate i3’s 25th year Anniversary. On the bluffs of Scarborough, Canada overlooking lake Ontario, Founder and President Jack Hoang took to the microphone to thank the guests for attending and regale them with tales of humble beginnings spanning back to the days of growing up in Vietnam to his first failed business venture in Toronto which involved trying to sell $250 worth of flowers on a street corner in the middle of September.



So how did an immigrant from Vietnam go from a failed flower seller to the founder and co-owner of an international multi-million dollar company? Mr. Hoang credits most of his success to the core values and family focused environment which he, along with his two brothers Vy, Bob and sister in-law Grace Baba have created over the years.



During his 25th celebration speech Mr. Hoang mentioned how thankful he was and how his childhood love for spy novels led him into the digital surveillance industry. “I love waking up everyday and going to work because I truly love what I do and I love the people I work with”, stated Mr. Hoang. He capped off his speech by giving a heart-warming thanks to his wife Kim Chi for her unwavering love and support through all the tribulations of growing the i3 business.



It is clear by all the customer video testimonials on the i3’s company website that the specialized service together with the family culture that is nurtured by i3 has become a winning combination for them and their growing client base. “What has allowed us to stand up and compete against the big guys in this industry is simply offering the best products plus something they can’t offer, uncompromising technical and sales support. We treat each customer, big or small as if they were our only customer and it’s because of this philosophy combined with our family culture that we will continue to grow for another 25 years + in this industry”, says Vy Hoang.



To learn more about i3 international please visit: http://www.i3international.com