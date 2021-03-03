The increasing number of roadside crimes and extensive rise in the adoption of video surveillance systems in commercial spaces are the major factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Video Surveillance Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Video Surveillance business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
The global market landscape of video surveillance is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, Nice Systems, VIVOTEK, NEC, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies, Axis Communications, CP Plus, and Hanwha Techwin, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Video Surveillance Market on the basis of Technology, Industry Vertical, Application, System Type, and Component:
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Public Facility
Commercial
Military & Defense
Residential
Industrial
Others
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hardware
Camera
Monitor
Storage
Accessories
Software
Video Analytics
Video Management Software
Services
Video Surveillance-as-a-Service
Installation, Demo & Maintenance Services
Customer Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
B2B
B2C
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Analog Video Surveillance System
IP Video Surveillance System
Hybrid Surveillance System
Objectives of the Global Video Surveillance Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Video Surveillance market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Video Surveillance Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Video Surveillance Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing concern of public security
4.2.2.2. Rising number of smart city projects
4.2.2.3. Higher incorporation in the commercial premises
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Rising concern of privacy violation
4.2.3.2. Cybersecurity threats
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Video Surveillance Market By End-Use Verticals Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. End-Use Verticals Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Public Facility
5.1.2. Commercial
5.1.3. Military & Defense
5.1.4. Residential
5.1.5. Industrial
5.1.6. Others
Chapter 6. Video Surveillance Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
6.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Hardware
6.1.1.1. Camera
6.1.1.2. Monitor
6.1.1.3. Storage
6.1.1.4. Accessories
6.1.2. Software
6.1.2.1. Video Analytics
6.1.2.2. Video Management Software
6.1.3. Services
6.1.3.1. Video Surveillance-as-a-Service
6.1.3.2. Installation, Demo & Maintenance Service
Chapter 7. Video Surveillance Market By Customer Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
7.1. Customer Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. B2B
7.1.2. B2C
CONTINUED..!!
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
