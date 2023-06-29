Video Surveillance Storage Market to 2025 Worldwide Key Insights, Strategies, Trends and Growth Drivers

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2023 -- The global Video Surveillance Storage Market size to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2020 to USD 10.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2020–2025, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The factors driving the market growth are the adoption of IP cameras and demand for video surveillance and its storage to secure public places. On the other hand, the low awareness of the availability of storage technologies and systems may restrain the market growth.



The transportation and logistics vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The VSS market study covers different verticals, including government and defense, education, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) , transportation and logistics, healthcare and pharmaceutical, manufacturing, energy, and utilities, media and entertainment, retail, and others (IT and telecommunications, legal, and construction). These verticals are expected to witness the high adoption of VSS solutions to achieve various benefits, including increased employee efficiency, reduced crime rate, and secured public places. Among these verticals, the transportation and logistics vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. It is investing a huge amount in installing video surveillance systems for monitoring traffic, preventing accidents, and conducting accidental investigation.



Among applications, the industrial segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on applications, the VSS market has been segmented into commercial, defense/military, city surveillance, and industrial. The city surveillance segment is expected to hold the largest market size. The city surveillance application helps in monitoring traffic and securing airports, seaports, stadiums, and theaters. Whereas, the industrial vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The constant need to monitor manufacturing plants that deal with high grade raw materials, chemicals, and precious metals is the top priority in industrial applications. VSS solutions help such industries to avoid thefts and accidents in the workplace and maintain a proper decorum.



Asia Pacific to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to hold the largest market size in the global VSS market. There is a rise in competition in the VSS market, due to the increasing number of smart cities in the countries such as India and China demanding video surveillance storage systems to monitor and analyze public places for security purposes. The governments of Japan, Australia, India, New Zealand, and Singapore are investing in smart city projects for monitoring traffic and protecting their citizens and public places. Due to these contributions to the VSS market, APAC is expected to witness strong growth.



Market Players



The VSS market report provides the competitive landscape and company profiles of key vendors. Major vendors in the global VSS market include Cisco (US), Hitachi (Japan), Dell EMC (US), Honeywell (US), Avigilon (Canada), NetApp (US), Bosch (Germany), Seagate (US), Quantum (US), Schneider Electric (France) ,Fujitsu (Japan), Wester Digital (US), BCDVideo (US), Cloudian (US), Spectra Logic (US), Micron Technology (US), Nexsan (US), RAIDIX (Switzerland), Infortrend (Taiwan), Rasilient System (US), Intransa (US), PIVOT3 (US), IDIS (South Korea), AXIS Communications (Sweden), VIVOTEK (Taiwan), huperLab (Taiwan), Milesight (US), Secure Logiq (UK), Promise Technology (US), D-Link (Taiwan), ADATA (Taiwan), Toshiba (Japan). Hikvision (China), Uniview (China), Qognify (US), Thomas Krenn (Germany), AMAX (US), Genetec (Canada), Pelco (US), and CP PLUS (Germany).



