Video Surveillance System and Service Market Worth $36.28 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- The report "Video Surveillance Systems & Services Market - (Analog, IP), Components (Hardware [Cameras, Monitors, Storage], Software [Video Analytics, VMS], Service (VSaaS - Hosted, Managed, Hybrid) - Analysis & Forecast (2013 - 2018)" defines and segments the video surveillance system and service market on the basis of a detailedanalysis and forecasting of the global revenues for system types. It also identifies driving and restraining factors for the video surveillance system and service market along with the help of analysis of trends, opportunities, and challenges. The market is segmented and revenues are forecast on the basis of major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW);and sources, applications, and geographic trends and forecasts.



Browse 112 market data tables and 60 figures spread through 374 pages and in-depth TOC on "Video Surveillance Systems & Services Market - (Analog, IP), Components (Hardware [Cameras, Monitors, Storage], Software [Video Analytics, VMS], Service (VSaaS - Hosted, Managed, Hybrid) - Analysis & Forecast (2013 - 2018)"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/video-surveillance-market-645.html



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The video surveillance system and service market has undergone a remarkable change over the last decade. Increased need to deter the crime is making video surveillance system an indispensable tool. The technological advances and the increased use of cloud services are the major driving factors in the video surveillance market. Use of hosted video solutions is cost effective, and is easy to deploy due to limited requirement of infrastructure. In future, increasing awareness of surveillance, may lead to more innovations.



The market is likely to witness a large growth in IP video surveillance by 2018. Infrastructure sector and commercial sector is showing strong growth when compared to other sectors like institution, and residential. The growth of video surveillance system and service market is higher in geographic regions like North America due to the increased use of video surveillance system by government agencies and in retails; and in Asia Pacific due to the developments in China and India.



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