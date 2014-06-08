Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2014 -- ReportsnReports.com adds Video Surveillance Systems & Services Market - (Analog, IP), Components (Hardware [Cameras, Monitors, Storage], Software [Video Analytics, VMS], Service (VSaaS - Hosted, Managed, Hybrid) - Analysis & Forecast (2013 - 2018) new report in its store.



The video surveillance market has undergone a drastic change overa past decade. The technological advancement and dropping in the cost of the video surveillance equipment allows the monitoring to be done in the most efficient way. A surveillance camera is becoming aneffective tool for the government agencies for discouraging crime. The shift from analog cameras to IP cameras, which offer high resolution alongwith better imagequality,is a major driver in the video surveillance market. The market is likely to witness a large growth inIP video surveillance by 2018. The analog business is still efficient in many countries like China, andPhilippines;but IP is the new trend with a lot of potential;and itislikely that the increased adoption of IP cameras will back off the analog cameras sales/market in future.



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A large number of cameras are used in IP video surveillance, which are bound to generate the need for more storage. The migration from analog to IP has more than doubled theneed forstorage capacity. Rising expectation for better picture quality will, further, lead to the requirement formore memory space. Much of the storage space is wasted as a result of storing video without analysis and there will be an increased requirement for storage due to high frame rate of the image.Thisissue can be overcome up to a limit by the usage of edge storage and video analytics, which analyzes and stores video at a fixed frame rate and resolution. More advance approaches used by video analytics includes applications/features like ‘motion detection’, in which the video surveillance system will stream only when an event occurs. Another major solution to this storage issue is the use of edge storage, where a hard drive or memory cardsare used in cameras, for storing video, and this video content is not sent from the camera unless the user wants to view the recorded video.However,still, the requirement for storage remains unresolved due to the demand for better picture quality and cost. Another unsolved problem is the vandalizing of video surveillance system by criminals or thieves. The burglars are well aware of the methods and they can easily damage the video surveillance system.



The video surveillance system and service market is considered to have great potential due to the intelligent video surveillance and hosted video solutions. The use of VSaaS platform, where the cloud can be deployed to either a hosted or managed cloud with the existing IP or analog camera, will be beneficial tosmall and medium scale business people because it eliminate Network Video Recorder (NVR) expenses. The intelligent video surveillance is used in smart applications to detect emergency events like traffic accidents, illegal entry and; subsequently, process it immediately to the concerned response group. Another major opportunity is the use of video analytics in retail applications. The retail video analytics help in analyzing live captured video to identify the area forimprovement in various operations in retail segments. Video surveillance is extremely important for ensuring safety in areas like casinos, hospitality, parks, and restaurants.



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This report provides a detailed analysis of the markets for all the components of a video surveillance system;such as hardware, software and services. It includes detailed analysis of application segments and geographical split across the globe. The report sketches the competitive scenario in the video surveillance system and service market.



Scope of the report

The entire video surveillance system and service market report is segmented on the basis of systems; the components like hardware, software & service used in the video surveillance system; and geographical analysis.



On the basis of system

The video surveillance system market is segmented into two categories, namely: analog video surveillance system and IP video surveillance system.



On the basis of hardware, software and service

The component market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is classified into camera, monitor, and recorder. The software section includes video analytics and Video management System (VMS); and theservice section includes the Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS), which is further segmented into hosted VSaaS, managed VSaaS, and hybrid VSaaS.



On the basis of application

The application market is segmented intoinfrastructure, industrial, institutional, residential and commercial. The infrastructure application is further classified into energy, highways, streets and bridges, transportation, stadiums, parks and playground. The commercial application is categorised into office, lodging, retail, healthcare, and warehouse non-manufacturing applications. Also, the institutions applications have been categorized into educational buildings, government buildings, religious buildings, amusement park, and public recreation.The market trends and future projections for these applications are discussed comprehensively.



On the basis of geography

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- ROW



Each section will provide market data, market drivers, trends and opportunities, key players, and the competitive outlook. It will also provide market tables for covering the sub-segments and micro-markets. In addition, the report provides 32 company profiles, covering all the sub-segments.