Scope of the Report of Video Telemedicine

Video telemedicine is healthcare service, which is delivery at a distance, by the by all health care professionals using information and communication technologies and video conferencing for the exchange of effective information for diagnosis, treatment and prevention of injuries and disease, research and evaluation, and for the continuing education of health care providers, all in the interests of advancing the health of individuals. According to the American Hospital Association and AVIA has reported in 2017 nearly 76 percent of U.S. hospitals currently connect with patients at a distance using video and other technologies to offers healthcare service to their patients. Growing technology advancement that supports telemedicine continues to improve, organizations turn to collaboration tools to streamline their approach towards the video telemedicine that has led to significant growth of the global video telemedicine market in the forecast period. According to AMA, the market for Video Telemedicine is expected to register a CAGR of 17.34% during the forecast period to 2026. This growth is primarily driven by Rising Chronic Disease across the World and Increasing Need for Healthcare Services amongst Patient Living in Isolated Communities and Remote Areas.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Application (Cardiology, Orthopedics, Radiology, Neurology, Dermatology, Gynecology, Dentistry, Oncology, Pathology), Communication Technologies (3G (GSM, CDMA), 4G (LTE, WiMax), Satellite Communication, ADSL (Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line), Broadband ISDN (Integrated Services Digital Network)), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Component (Hardware, Software), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Services)



Opportunities:

Growing Prevalence of Psychiatric Consultancy Cases

Increasing Pool of Long Care Chronic Disorder Patient



Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Required Privacy for Patient, and Availability of 24/7 Consultations



Market Drivers:

Rising Chronic Disease across the World

Increasing Need for Healthcare Services amongst Patient Living in Isolated Communities and Remote Areas



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



