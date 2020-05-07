Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- A new independent 148 page research with title 'Video Telemedicine - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)' guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa and important players/vendors such as Cisco Systems, Inc., GlobalMed, Huawei Technologies etc. the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2022



Summary

According to Research Analyst, the Global Video Telemedicine Market is accounted for $0.92 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.14 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as growing geriatric population, increasing demand of patients residing in remote locations and technological advancements are driving the growth of the market. However, dearth of proper skilled staff and lack of awareness are hindering the market growth.



Video telemedicine is the regular blend of information technologies and telecommunication in thought to provide healthcare services even at a remote place. Healthcare organizations, medical professionals, and patients are benefiting from medical video conferencing as it revolutionizes the industry in a number of exciting ways. Perfect VC offers telemedicine video conferencing software solutions that will improve provider communication and collaboration, transform patient care while improving overall experience, and build individual medical expertise lowering healthcare costs.



Based on Application, gynecology segment held significant market growth during forecast period due to increasing knowledge among females concerning their health hazards and rising support of safety empowered authority have promoted the growth of video conferences in gynecology. By geography, North America acquired the largest market share owing to the extremely created and infiltrated market in the U.S. Telemedicine itself includes roots within the United States and keeps on straight empower expansion inside the video telemedicine preparation with the progression of modernization and the increasing expense of medical services in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Video Telemedicine Market include AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., GlobalMed, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LifeSize Communications, Inc, Polycom, Inc., Premiere Global Services, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Sony Corporation, Vermont Telephone Company, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., VSee, Inc. and ZTE Corporation.



Deployments Covered:

Cloud-Based Video Conferencing, On-Premise Video Conferencing



Components Covered:

Software, Hardware



Communication Technologies Covered:

Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM), Broadband Integrated Services Digital Network (BISDN), Internet Protocol Multimedia Core Network Subsystem, Satellite Communications, Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL), 4G, 3G



Applications Covered:

Cardiology, Dentistry, Dermatology, Gynecology, Neurology & Psychiatry, Oncology, Orthopedics, Pathology, Radiology



End Users Covered:

Clinics, Home Care services, Hospitals



Regions Covered:

- North America US, Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

- South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

- Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

- Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

- Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Video Telemedicine Market, By Deployment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cloud-Based Video Conferencing

5.3 On-Premise Video Conferencing



....Continued



