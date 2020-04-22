Video Telemedicine Market to See Major Growth by 2024 : GlobalMed, Polycom, Sony

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Video Telemedicine' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.



AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc. (United States)



LIFESIZE, INC. (United States)



Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)



Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States)



Vermont Telephone Company, Inc. (United States)



Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)



GlobalMed (United States)



Polycom, Inc. (United States)



Premiere Global Services, Inc. (United States)



Sony Corporation (Japan)



Video telemedicine is healthcare service, which is delivery at a distance, by the by all health care professionals using information and communication technologies and video conferencing for the exchange of effective information for diagnosis, treatment and prevention of injuries and disease, research and evaluation, and for the continuing education of health care providers, all in the interests of advancing the health of individuals. According to the American Hospital Association and AVIA has reported in 2017 nearly 76 percent of U.S. hospitals currently connect with patients at a distance using video and other technologies to offers healthcare service to their patients. Growing technology advancement that supports telemedicine continues to improve, organizations turn to collaboration tools to streamline their approach towards the video telemedicine that has led to significant growth of the global video telemedicine market in the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

by Application (Cardiology, Orthopedics, Radiology, Neurology, Dermatology, Gynecology, Dentistry, Oncology, Pathology), Communication Technologies (3G (GSM, CDMA), 4G (LTE, WiMax), Satellite Communication, ADSL (Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line), Broadband ISDN (Integrated Services Digital Network)), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Component (Hardware, Software), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Services)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Growing Demand for Required Privacy for Patient, and Availability of 24/7 Consultations



Market Growth Drivers: Rising Chronic Disease across the World



Increasing Need for Healthcare Services amongst Patient Living in Isolated Communities and Remote Areas



Restraints: Rising Cyber Security Threats



Lack of Capability in Installing IoT Solutions



Challenges: Increased Interoperability Risks Hospital Security



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Video Telemedicine Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Video Telemedicine market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Video Telemedicine Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Video Telemedicine

Chapter 4: Presenting the Video Telemedicine Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Video Telemedicine market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Key questions answered

- How Video Telemedicine Industry Players are Changing Business Strategies to Beat COVID-19 Slowdown?

- What Impact Does COVID-19 is bringing in Sales Growth of Key Business Segments?

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Video Telemedicine market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Video Telemedicine market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Video Telemedicine market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



