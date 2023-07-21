Video Telemedicine Market to See Ongoing Evolution: Major Giants LIFESIZE, Polycom, Siemens, Cisco

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2023 -- The Video Telemedicine Market study with 65+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are AMD Global Telemedicine (United States), LIFESIZE (United States), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Cisco Systems (United States), Vermont Telephone Company (United States), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), GlobalMed (United States), Polycom (United States), Premiere Global Services (United States), Sony Corporation (Japan).



According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Video Telemedicine market is to witness a CAGR of 17.34% during the forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Cardiology, Orthopaedics, Radiology, Neurology, Dermatology, Gynecology, Dentistry, Oncology, Pathology) by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Services) by Component (Hardware, Software) by Communication Technologies (3G (GSM, CDMA), 4G (LTE, WiMax), Satellite Communication, ADSL (Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line), Broadband ISDN (Integrated Services Digital Network)) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).



Definition:

Video telemedicine is a healthcare service, which is delivered at a distance, by all healthcare professionals using information and communication technologies and video conferencing for the exchange of effective information for diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of injuries and disease, research and evaluation, and for the continuing education of health care providers, all in the interests of advancing the health of individuals. Growing technology advancement that supports telemedicine continues to improve, organizations turn to collaboration tools to streamline their approach towards video telemedicine which has led to significant growth of the global video telemedicine market in the forecast period.



Market Trends:

- Growing Demand for Required Privacy for Patients, and Availability of 24/7 Consultations



Market Drivers:

- Rising Chronic Diseases across the World

- Increasing Need for Healthcare Services amongst Patient Living in Isolated Communities and Remote Areas



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Pool of Long Care for Chronic Disorder Patient

- Growing Prevalence of Psychiatric Consultancy Cases



Video Telemedicine Market Competitive Analysis:

Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyze due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.



Players Included in Research Coverage: AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc. (United States), LIFESIZE, INC. (United States), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Vermont Telephone Company, Inc. (United States), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), GlobalMed (United States), Polycom, Inc. (United States), Premiere Global Services, Inc. (United States), Sony Corporation (Japan).



Additionally, Past Video Telemedicine Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.



Segmentation and Targeting:

Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioral information about business segments in the Video Telemedicine market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behavior, and patterns.



Video TelemedicineProduct Types In-Depth:

Video Telemedicine Major Applications/End users: Cardiology, Orthopaedics, Radiology, Neurology, Dermatology, Gynecology, Dentistry, Oncology, Pathology



Video Telemedicine Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Research Objectives:

- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).



- To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.

- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.



FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

- Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

- Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

- Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

- Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

- Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

- Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)



