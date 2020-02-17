Video Transcoding Market to Witness Massive Growth by Telestream, Brightcove Zencoder ,Qencode

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Video Transcoding Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Video Transcoding Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Intel Corporation, com Inc. (United States), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Telestream (United States), Brightcove Zencoder (United States), Qencode (United States), Encoding (United States), HaiVision Systems (United States), Harris Broadcast (United States), VBrick Systems (United States) and Anvato (United States)



Video transcoding, are also known as video encoding, which helps in conversation from one digital encoding format to another, that includes movie data files. This transcoding involves transaction of all three elements of a digital video such as the file format, the video, and the audio at the same time. For Instance, if a video, audio or a JPEG file has limited storage and requires a conversion than these video transcoders are used in order to provide a better-supported, read newer, and a better video format. Increasing usage of the internet coupled with live streaming of videos are driving the market for video transcoding.



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:



Market Trend

- Adoption of Software and Cloud as an Integral Part of Future Design



Market Drivers

- Increasing Need for Storage of Data Coupled With Increased With Online Traffic

- Rising Software Applications in Devices

- Increase Owing to High Demand for Multiscreen Video Services



Opportunities

- Introduction of High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) or H.265 Is Anticipating the Growth of Video Transcoding Market

- Growing Extensive Opportunities in SMEs and High Growth in the Education Sector



Restraints

- Network Connectivity and Technical Difficulties Involved in Video Transcoding

- High Cost for Transcoding



To comprehend Global Video Transcoding market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Video Transcoding market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ---------- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics ------ USD400

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis ------ USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Video Transcoding, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2018) ------ USD1400



Global Video Transcoding

By Type: H264, H265, VP9, AV1

By Application: Media and Entertainment, Enterprise, Individual, Others

Stages : Two-stage, Multistep

Solution :Hardware-Based Solution, Software Based Solution



Global Video Transcoding Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Global Video Transcoding - Manufacturers/Players Analysis ------ USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global Video Transcoding, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2019-2024) ------ USD1400

------ Sections same as Chapter Five ------

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] ------ USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

** If applicable



