Video Tutorial Site Expands, Changes Domain Name

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- One of the most popular video tutorial resources for android app Viber, http://www.viberforpc.org, known as the pioneer of video tutorials for porting mobile phone apps to personal computers has changed its domain name to My App on PC. The website plans to expand its user base to include those who use other similar apps than Viber such as WhatsApp and other popular Android apps.



"This is a strategic move and is well justified. We have been producing tutorials around one app. There are much better applications in the market and we must expand to include more applications. We have been serving a lot of users with their need to port Viber phone app on PC and it was time we started helping our users with other apps as well." quoted the founder Mukesh Agarwal.



The website has opened new job positions for experts on creating great tutorials and it is expected to be a big leap for My app on PC. Although there are already tutorials for various platforms such as Viber for PC on Windows 7 and Windows 8 as well as Mac OSX, the team is also expected to expand in the Linux OS. "It is difficult and that makes it fun for us" claimed the founder Mukesh Agarwal. “Analytics data reveals that there is a demand for browser based apps and the website will also expand on that front” assured Mukesh Agarwal.



With the domain changed to http://www.myapponpc.com/, the website has also made some aesthetic and organizational changes. The new design is much more user friendly, appealing, and easier to navigate. The categorization has been changed with user flow in mind. “We are excited about the new design. It has already increased our time on site by a decent number” commented Mukesh Agarwal on the new design.



