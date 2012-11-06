Video Watermark Pro Adds Watermark to Videos in Batch Mode

Huntsville, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Video Watermark Pro allows you to embed text, image, logo, sign (include animated) to your video in batch mode. Video Watermark has simple operation, friendly interface and high speed process, so the processing of watermarking becomes very easy and fast.



Video Watermark Software focus on protecting and watermarking your video file.



Did you worried your video will be unauthorized using and sharing, When people watching your video, do you want to let viewers know the video's source? You may need to add identity and ownership information to your video, ensure that viewers know the source.



Video Watermark Software can help you do following:



Video Watermark Pro allows you to embed text, image, logo, sign (include animated) to your video in batch mode. Video Watermark has simple operation, friendly interface and high speed process, so the processing of watermarking becomes very easy and fast. You can finish it with few clicks,and you do not need waiting long time, it is an excellent solution to protect and annotate your video.



Key features of Video Watermark Pro



Add text watermark to video



1 - Adding text to your video, rich settings like text opacity, rotate text, font options, etc.

2 - Insert copyright symbols C, R and TM to video.

3 - Support scroll text.



Insert image watermark to video



1 - Allow you add image watermark to your video.

2 - Over 200 image watermark samples.

3 - Support animated image watermark.



Insert shape watermark to video (just pro edition)



1 - Allow you create line segment, curve, rectangle and round shape to video, you can slao add a arrow to your shape.

2 - Common settings - color, width, opacity, rotate, etc.



Timeline editing: adding watermark with timeline editing, accurately control watermark show time and hidden time for every second.



Video effect: make rich video effect like brightness, contrast, mosaic, blur, sharpen, noise, old film, etc.



Video conversion: also as a video conversion software, support 12 video formats in include AVI, MP4. MPEG, WMV, MKV, MOV, FLV, SWF, 3GP, etc.



Support batch watermarking: just once setting, you can watermarking all of your video



You can Google search keywords video watermark pro to find the software.



About video-watermark.com

video-watermark.com the finale of AoaoPhoto, dedicated in video copyright protection. The name of Video Watermark shows a will of the founder of the company and the folks here to share their creativity with the world, and make the life and work of others easier.



Contact:

Company Name: video-watermark.com

E mail: support at video-watermark.com

Company Location: Huntsville, Alabama

Website Address: http://www.video-watermark.com/