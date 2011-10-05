SEO and Social Media Service Provider Ribbun to Manage Video Creation for Businesses

Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2011 -- Ribbun Software, a SEO and social media service provider of repute, has taken a giant leap ahead by offering video creation services to its growing list of clients.



Video creation and marketing is one of the latest and most popular marketing tools available on the Internet today. The importance of video creation is evident from the fact that websites like YouTube, Metacafe, Yahoo Video, and Google Video have the highest number of visitors. Video marketing has come into the limelight only recently, thanks to the rapidly increasing availability and affordability of high speed Internet. Today, even mobile devices have the capacity to stream videos rapidly due to 3G and 4G technology.



Many people prefer videos because they are more interesting and engaging than plain text or even Flash animations. Moreover, it is a scientifically proven fact that an average person can retain information fed through the audiovisual medium three times better as compared to other mediums. Therefore, video marketing is far more efficient than other older forms of marketing.



Video marketing is rapidly becoming a sought-after option for online businesses to market their products or services. That is where Ribbun Software comes into the picture. While videos are more capable of attracting the audience’s attention, their effect on the audience can vary from interesting, boring, and even insulting in some cases. To ensure that a video has a positive impact, professional video creation services like the one offered by Ribbun is a necessity.



If done properly, video marketing can provide several benefits to an online business. A good video can provide increased traffic to a website. Video directories have the highest number of visitors, so there is a better chance of people taking notice of a business if it uses video marketing. In fact, it is even possible for a video to go viral. This can rapidly increase the number of visitors to the site, the business’ reputation, and the conversion rate of visitors to customers for the website. The effectiveness of viral videos has been seen by a number of clients who have used Ribbun’s services for video creation.



Even if a video does not go viral, a good video marketing campaign can still be beneficial for a business because it boosts the reputation of the business. It is a well-known fact that people would opt for a website with videos over another competing website without any videos. With the right videos, a business can build more trust with their visitors, which can then prompt them to turn into customers for the business.



In order to succeed in video marketing, efficient video creation services like the one launched by Ribbun Software must be utilized.



Ribbun Software is a social media and SEO service provider which aims to improve the web presence of its clients. Apart from video creation, Ribbun also provides Facebook and Twitter marketing and other social media optimization services.