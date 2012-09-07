VideoBox Offers New "Roku-Only" Membership

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- VideoBox.com, the world’s premiere online adult video download and streaming website, has added a new subscription plan to its online offerings: a membership that gives users access to the entire VideoBox archives, and its daily content additions, on Roku devices for an $8 per month flat rate.



With the new plan, viewers can manage their own stash and browse or search VideoBox's immense catalogue of over 13,600 DVDs in standard definition and HD from over 300 studios, all on their television. Additionally, viewers can manage their account and stash, and search content on the VideoBox website at www.videobox.com/enter.



“This new membership plan busts the playing field wide open for adult content on viewers’ home televisions,” said Bob Beban, COO of VideoBox. “For years, people who have wanted to view adult movies on TV have had to suffer through aggressively over-priced cable and satellite pay-per-view options, limited variety, and poor quality. Our extremely low price, large quantity and top-notch quality, including more than 2,900 scenes in full HD, stands alone as the best value in adult-oriented IPTV.”



Viewers who sign up for the discounted plan will be able to take advantage of features such as parental access controls, a discreet channel with no “adult” iconography for added privacy, and search capability across the entire ever-growing library.



Unlike most competing Roku channels, VideoBox currently adds five new DVD titles every day.



The channel also comes with a free 7-day trial. Users who already own a Roku can start their free trial by installing the channel with the directions located at http://www.videobox.com/vbtv-trial.



In all, today's announcement enhances VideoBox's position as a top-tier player in the global adult content distribution marketplace and advances the VideoBox goal of making electronic delivery to televisions affordable and convenient.



For more information, or a discounted account as low as $8/month, visit http://www.videobox.com/roku/how-to/



About VideoBox

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, VideoBox is a profitable, progressive, independent start-up specializing in online video distribution. VideoBox has one of the biggest online DVD collections in the world, serving up multiple gigabits-per-second of video streaming from an adult-oriented content catalog measured in petabytes.