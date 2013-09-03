VideoDonor Launches Platform to Leverage the Facebook Effect: Social Media to Boost Organ Donation Rates

Bexley, Kent -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- According to a report in Silicon Republic the Facebook Timeline tool for organ donation a ‘life saving‘ system where Facebook users can sign up to donate and save lives is already working wonders in the US, UK and Australia and now Ireland.



California has seen a 800% rise in registration and the NHS more than tripled its registration rates. It looks as though social organ sharing is an excellent way to up the percentage of possible lives saved.



The success of leveraging social networks to increase awareness for organ donation appears to be catching on in the UK with the launch of a organ donation video sharing site VideoDonor. People have referred to the site as the YouTube Alternative for Organ Donation. The site enables users to share their Organ Donation Stories online. Its owner hopes that this will help up the percentage of possible lives saved. The site the incorporates popular Facebook Comments plugin that allows users who have signed up to a organ donation register to auto login to the site and upload or comment on 1000s of uploaded videos.



Organ and blood donation are options that many people think about but few seem to act upon. The benefits are undeniable but still the problem rarely seems to be acknowledged until we need it ourselves or for the sake of someone close to us.



It is also important to let friends and relatives know and naturally a social video sharing network like VideoDonor or Facebook are naturally good platforms for this.



In all cases consent needs to be confirmed, Silicon Republic says that for each time someone commits, up to nine lives can be saved.



Let’s hope that VideoDonor sees similar successes as Facebook as it spreads globally.