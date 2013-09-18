VideoDonor.com Could Save Lives: Uploading Videos and Sharing Your Stories with the World

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Would you share your organ donor stories on VideoDonor.com? You share what you're making for dinner, how your garden grows, where you're going on vacation and every moment of it, those embarrassing Vegas photos, your family connections, your marital status and your religion on social networks. And when your friends say share a post to raise awareness about cancer, most of you update your status for an hour. But what about your organs?



Click here to watch video:



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=btpZ9zSgY10



On Teusday, 23 July Dean Jones launched VideoDonor.com a site that lets users share stories behind there decision to become donors and stories of those who are living donors who have received a “gift of life”. There's also a link to the official donor registry for those inspired to become a donor. Dean Jones the owner of the site believes that by simply telling people that you're an organ donor, and sharing your stories that VideoDonor.com can play an important role.



"Today, more than 115,000 people in the United States, and millions more around the globe, are waiting for heart, kidney or liver transplant that will save their lives," the



VideoDonor announcement reads. "Many of those people – an average of 18 people per day – will die waiting, because there simply aren’t enough organ donors to meet the need. Being an organ donor is one of the most beautiful and selfless things that a person can do. This is because an organ doner is a person that donates part or all of their body after they have passed away. Just because you die, it does not mean that all of your organs stopped working. Depending on when you died or how you died, you may have some organs that are perfectly healthy. Doctors can extract these organs and give them to someone who needs the organ in order to survive. Organ donation is a beautiful way to continue to help the world long after you have left it.“



VideoDonor.com contains a collection of inspirational videos, funny videos, and education videos that is intended to educate people about the importance of becoming an Organ Donor. Individuals can upload videos to Video Donor about their story regarding organ donation. Some people even consider the website to be a miniature video search engine where video sharing about educational and motivations videos that teach individuals just how many lives becoming an organ donor can save.



About VideoDonor

People can share videos about how they became an organ donor or they can watch a video clip of how an organ donor changed someone's life. An organ donation video can even be a tribute to someone who saved your life by becoming an organ donor. From time to time there is even an Organ donation video contest on the website in order to inspire even more people to become organ donors.



For Media Contact:

Contact: Dean Jones

Tel: 07984251660

Email: admin@videodonor.com

Website: http://videodonor.com

Facebook page: facebook/videodonor