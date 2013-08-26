VideoDonor.com Social Media Initiative May Help Increase Organ Donations

Bexley, Kent -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- VideoDonor.com is on the verge of launching a new iOS app to use full features of of the website.



VideoDonor.com was launched on Tuesday, July 16, 2013 by Dean Jones a former student of St Martins College of Art and Design, London. The site enables users to share their stories and upload their videos behind their decision to become organ donors. This site also gives the users a chance to share the stories of those living organ recipients who have received a gift of life. Dean Jones put in €4,000 (£3495.30) to start the website which was founded from his study room in Kent, England.



The Apple iPhone iOS and Android Apps have created a revolution with its huge user base and social interaction via mobile devices. This massive popularity made the iphone and ipad mobile application development for VideoDonor.com ineluctable.



As of 21 June 2013 according to Wikipedia there are over 10,000 people in the UK and 115, 000 people in the United States, and millions of people throughout the world who are waiting for kidney, liver and heart transplant that will save and prolong their lives. Many of those people – even an average of eighteen lives every day – will die waiting due to the fact that there are not enough organ donors who are willing to donate organs in order to meet their needs. VideoDonor.com believes that by telling people the stories behind those organ donor today will create a significant role to help those people who need an organ transplant.



The VideoDonor press release reads "Users will be able to watch thousands of remarkable, motivational, cute, comedy skits and inspirational clips and music videos uploaded by users around the world. This includes recent uploaded and embedded films by Homeland's David Harewood, Richard Branson, Sky News presenter Kay Burley and Emmerdale's Wil Johnson and be inspired by their intimate and relaxed approach to having that all-important organ donation conversation. Users will be able to upload video clips, create playlists, subscribe to users, create a custom channel and search for others. Comment on videos, rate videos, share videos with your friends via facebook, twitter or email."



Dean the founder of VideoDonor.com states "The VideoDonor iOS app is being created with utmost professionalism, ensuring user-friendly navigation and interface giving the user a delightful experience when browsing through the categories of video via their iPhones, we want organ donors and recipients to be able to easily share their stories through short videos clips with the world and what better way to achieve this goal then through an app."



VideoDonor.com wants to encourage more people than ever before to join the Organ Donation Registers and to talk to their close family and friends about their donation wishes.