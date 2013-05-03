Videogame Producer Streams for Charity

Manchester, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- The DICE Producer on Battlefield 4 Daniel Matros streams games on twitch.tv while he and a dedicated team of volunteers called the "Collectives" raise funds for orphanages around the world.



He recently returned back from South Africa after having visited an orphanage and filmed a documentary about the orphanage and how the Charitystream helped.



You can watch it here: http://www.twitch.tv/zh1nt0/c/2176943



Season 2 was kicked off yesterday and the goal this time is to visit an orphanage in Haiti, but also travel back to the orphanage in Johannesburg South Africa to record a follow up documentary. These will air in mid August.



There is also a thread on reddit where he adds in a bit of information on what he does.



http://www.reddit.com/r/Games/comments/1cqd3v/raised_1500_usd_through_streaming_games_on_twitch/

There is more information on www.charitystream.eu



If you need to get in contact with him, then his twitter is www.twitter.com/zh1nt0 or on contact@charitystream.eu