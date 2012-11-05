VideoGamingChairs.net E-Commerce Website Launch Brings Quality Feature-Rich Gaming Chairs to Gamers

Lakewood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Video gamers everywhere are spreading the word about the launch of the new ecommerce website VideoGamingChairs.net. The new ecommerce website sells a large selection of high quality video gaming chairs, computer gaming chairs and racing game chairs that are feature rich and designed for long-term comfort.



The ability to experience a favorite video game from a specially designed chair takes gaming to a whole new level. Now gamers can find the ideal chair specially designed for gaming at the new ecommerce website VideoGamingChairs.net. “Anyone that has experienced their favorite RPG, racing or other video game from a specially designed chair knows that the physical support as well as the added sounds, vibrations and accessories that many chairs offer can truly enhance the immersion quotient,” said a VideoGamingChairs.net spokesperson. “Not only are the gaming chairs we carry a great way to make playing video games more realistic and enjoyable, but their high quality and ergonomic design and features let gamers play in comfort for hours on end.”



The website’s great selection of racing seats range from the Playseat Rookie for the Wii to the highly advanced and feature-rich Playseat Revolution, and everything in between. For those into flight simulation games, the PLAYSEAT FlightSeat Flight Simulation Chair brings a realistic reclining cockpit seat with all of the bells and whistles. PC game enthusiasts can find a great selection of computer gaming chairs such as the PLAYSEAT Elite Office Gaming Chair that can switch from work to play mode instantly.



Gaming chairs often have pockets on their sides for storing various types of controllers and game accessories. Others sport additional features such as wireless surround sound to extend the gaming experience even more. Some chairs also come with special mounts for gear shifts, steering wheels, joysticks, and other types of controllers. The video gaming chairs from VideoGamingChairs.net are carefully designed to provide the best gaming experience possible while supporting the back, neck, shoulders and arms for healthy posture, increased blood flow and muscle relaxation.



Buyers can shop by brand or type of chair such as Racing Seats, Computer Gaming Chairs, Flight Simulation Chairs, Gaming Chair or Accessories. Readers will find great articles on gaming, as well as blog posts that bring greater insights to gamers about trends.



All chairs come with a one-year manufacturers warranty and buyers enjoy safe and secure checkout, a variety of payment methods, free shipping and online order tracking. Customer service specialists are standing by their toll free line to offer assistance. “We know what’s new and popular and which chairs offer the best experience so we’re ready to help gamers find just the right gaming chair for that ultimate experience,” said the spokesperson. For more information, please visit http://www.videogamingchairs.net



About VideoGamingChairs.net

VideoGamingChairs.net is a new ecommerce store offering a large selection of gaming chairs and accessories at great prices. The gaming specialists at the ecommerce website continuously work with manufacturers to bring gamers the highest quality gaming chairs available. In addition to a one-year warranty on all chairs, they offer free shipping on most items and a fast secure checkout process.