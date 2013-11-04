Videos Are by Far One of the Most Underutilized Marketing Tools Today Says WizMotions.com

North Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Despite mentioning that “the use of scribe videos has increased tenfold in last 3 years”, WizMotions.com has stated that videos are still ‘underutilized’ and only leading marketing gurus truly understand their value.



WizMotions, a company that offers custom whiteboard videos of various types, informed that the main reason why a video is highly effective in creating brand awareness is because the viewers are more attentive while watching them.



“According to recent research, the average attention span is only 8 seconds long. The consistent drawing of shapes and figures in a white board animation video will keep the mind from wandering, focusing on your product.”



The company further added that there are many benefits to these videos such as optimizing a website for the search engines, “The algorithm that Google uses in order to rank websites, greatly factors the amount of total time people spend viewing your site”



Recently Comscore, an American internet analytics company, came up with a statistic correlating the likelihood of a purchase through a video, “Retail site visitors who view video stay two minutes longer on average and are 64% more likely to purchase than other site visitors.”



WizMotions.com is also considered as an affordable custom videos provider, with prices starting at $149/min. Most businesses are known for charging over $1000 for a similar video and the quality of the final products between the two is almost undistinguishable, “We’re the world’s lowest cost video animation service, bringing you these highly affordable whiteboard videos for your business of supreme quality to increase your sales and conversions.”



The company is currently providing 3 main types of video styles – wizMotionalTM Presentation Videos, wizDoodleTM Whiteboard Videos & wizToonTM Animation Videos. Check here for some examples of previous projects of all 3 video styles that the company has created.



When asked when the marketing videos will seem ‘utilized’ the company answered, “Undoubtedly, in the coming years, video marketing will become essential for anyone that wants to have a strong presence for their brand within the internet world.”



About IMW Enterprises

IMW Enterprises is one of the leading companies that provides various online marketing services and tools to help businesses grow and create a noticeable brand. WizMotions is one of their most popular marketing services which offers 100% custom whiteboard videos at a highly competitive price. Through the online platform, http://www.wizmotions.com/, specific details of the types of videos that the team at WizMotions can create for a company can be viewed.



For more information about 100% Custom Whiteboard Videos, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of wizmotions.com, please call at 732-943-3337 or email to bill.zimmerman@imwenterprises.com.