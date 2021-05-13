Videos Surfacing Show Individuals Becoming "Magnetic" After Getting Vaccinated

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2021 -- People on Tick Tock are posting selfies with magnets sticking to their bodies. What is going on? Is this an indication of microchips in the vaccine? Listen to Infinite Plane Radio tonight where we'll be discussing this and more. Are you tired of the new normal? Then join Tim Ozman of Infinite Plane Radio, now on the Dark Matter Digital Network, for paranormal talk, late-night open phones broadcasts, and topical conspiratainment.



This program is a continuation of Dark Matter Digital Network's late night caller-based talk program Art Bell's Dark Matter, hosted by broadcaster Art Bell, which debuted in 2013.Then Sirius XM Radio president and chief content officer remarked that Bell's Dark Matter program would be: "uncensored, unrestricted, uncluttered and utterly unique."



These are the same qualities which Tim Ozman brings to Dark Matter in 2021. As host of Infinite Plane Radio live internet podcast, Tim Ozman has been at the cutting edge of conspiracy analysis since 2016. His program is known for its "open phones for open minds" approach to discussing the fringe topics that populate the Internet.



Dark Matter After Midnight streams at DarkMatter.Radio, from midnight to 2:00 AM Eastern Time. If you're tired of the new normal then this is the network for you. Ozman attracts the most interesting callers and has many independent reporters among the Infinite Plane Radio listeners that frequently call in to report on the real world.



"This isn't dangerous misinformation or fake news," he says of the show's edgy and often banned-from-Youtube content. "It's conspiritainment. Entertainment and storytelling is what connects people. There's nothing wrong with open minded discourse about occulted topics. The dark matter which makes up most of the universe is to me, a perfect metaphor for the mysteries and unanswered questions of our lives."



Dark Matter After Midnight is live Monday, Wednesday, and Thursdays, from 12-2am eastern time at DarkMatter.Radio.



The phone number is 833-311-1984 and voice mails are played live on air.



Dark Matter Digital Network has been a mainstay of paranormal talk since 2013. In its present form, the network is expanding into new areas of discourse while maintaining a continuity with the topics which defined it over the previous years.



The advent of social media has cast a shadow on radio programs. This is not entirely due to the fact that more people are seeking entertainment on social media, it is well reported that the quality of talk radio programs has dropped drastically. Dark Matter's talk radio program will be looking to bring back some excitement to late night radio listeners.



DarkMatter.Radio is expected to grow exponentially over the coming months considering that it is based on live streaming, which makes it accessible to a wide range of listeners from across the world. The radio program organizers revealed plans to thrill listeners with paranormal and conspiracy content. Listeners can expect to hear wild theories about the shape of the earth and the state of galaxies beyond.



Speaking about DarkMatter.Radio, program manager Tim Ozman had this to say, "Dark Matter is a new 24-7 streaming radio company. We aim to recruit multiple hosts and podcasters to cover breaking news, interview guests, and keep our listeners engaged."



In its quest to keep listeners entertained, Dark Matter Digital Network has enlisted some partners to its talk radio program. Some of these partners include The Apostasee Show, The Fakeologist Show, Infinite Plane Radio, Tim Truth, and more.



Having survived a tumultuous election year with targeted censorship by big media, Dark Matter is now available on all the major and alternative platforms. The program will run 24/7, so listeners can tune in at all times. The program's website is also a blog and newspaper to ensure that subscribers get access to new information all around the clock. Listeners of Dark Matter have access to podcasts, live streams, and more.



Tim Ozman

Dark Matter Digital Network

505-510-4226

DarkMatter.Radio

DarkMatterDigitalNetwork.com