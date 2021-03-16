VidToon: A Revolutionary Explainer Video Software, Provides a Tool for Conversion of Text to Speech Online

Marrakesh, Morocco -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- VidToon is a video animation software that was developed by Atlas Web Solutions. It enables brands to market their products or services through professional animation videos. The software is available in two versions which include VidToon 1.0 and VidToon 2.0. It is not available for mobile devices, Ipads, or Chrome book, as it is only functional and compatible on a desktop or laptop with Windows min i5 / 8GB RAM or Mac OS. Furthermore, VidToon 2.0 is the newest and upgraded version that allows brands create animation videos with outstanding quality through extra advanced features and tools. Besides, VidToon 2.0 is charged at a discounted rate of $49 monthly, instead of $67.



Answering a query, VidToon's spokesperson commented, "Our software has the latest range of features that help with the easy creation of sophisticated animated videos. On our platform it is not required that you are experienced and qualified to create videos in a short period of time. If you are a newbie or an existing customer, we assure you that our completely new software has the ability to change and improve how animated videos generate leads and profits for you".



VidToon is user-friendly, and its animation videos are saved in Full High Definition resolution. It features many characters and background photos, which consist of 84 animated files per character. Each theme comes with 5 different background photos. VidToon's library has countless numbers of features that allow its users to customize, personalize, and design animation videos to perfection. Individuals or businesses on the lookout to find best explainer video software can consider VidToon.



The spokesperson further added, "Voicely is integrated with endless basic voices and standard voices of about 20 hours or neural voices of 10 hours. You can get extra credits and get charged for neural voices at 0.0004 per char or standard voices at 0.0002 per char. We also provide free voices and standard/neural voices that have default samples".



Furthermore, Voicely, by VidToon, is an automated software that helps transform text into a natural lifelike voice-over. It is powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and is ideal for creating audiobooks, podcasts, educational videos, animated videos, marketing videos, explainer videos, Video Sales Letters (VSLs), among others. There are over 60 languages and 500 voices on Voicely such as basic voices, standard voices, and neural voices. As a cloud-based application, Voicely does not need any form of installation. Voice-overs are simply saved on Voicely's cloud to ensure easy access from any location. People who would like to convert text to speech online can get Voicely for a one-time payment of $69.



About VidToon

VidToon is a video animation software designed and owned by Atlas Web Solutions, a full-service IT provider located in Marrakesh. The software helps people create tutorials, marketing and training videos that are informative. It also has a Text-To-Speech tool known as Voicely. Voicely offers personalized audio, and helps brands save cost, acquire new markets, and also enhance their sales. Brands in need of a tool to convert text to speech online can consider Voicely to make professional voice-overs.



